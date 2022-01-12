Carnatic musician Prince Rama Varma’s take on South Indian languages has netizens laugh out loud

People are proud of their mother tongue and many often indulge in a debate over the best language. Carnatic musician Prince Rama Varma has come up with his take on which language suits South Indian classical music the most. But in a musical, yet entertaining and humorous way.

In a viral video, Varma can be heard trying out the Swaraksharam or the seven musical notes for the sentence “you are fat” in all four South Indian languages. He concludes it in a way no listener would have ever imagined about.

“We have four languages in South India: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam… But which language sounds the sweetest? Telugus, they say Sundara Telugu. Tamil people talk about sen Tamizh. Malayalam is a beautiful combination of Sanskritam and Tamil,” he says.

Varma carries on with his idea about the South Indian languages and brings in their musical aspect.

“But let’s see which language suits our South Indian classical music the most. So let’s take a phrase, ‘you are fat’. It is not a nice phrase, but suppose you want to say ‘you are fat’ in Malayalam. It will be ‘ningal thadiyan aan’.”

He then goes on to say it does not sound nice. “You say the same thing in Telugu, ‘Miru lavuga unnaru’. ‘Lavuga unnaru’ sounds little okay,” he says. “In Tamil, it will be ‘ninga romba gundaruke’,” he adds.

“‘Gundu’ the word sounds cute. But how does it sound in Kannada? In Kannada, the word for fat is ‘dhapa’. So for you to say you are fat, it will be ‘nee dha paa’.”

He gives the Kannada phrase a musical tone and continues, “You can even say your father is fat, ‘nimapa dha paa’, your mother is fat, ‘nimama dha paa’, your son is fat, ‘nimaga dha paa’.”

In the end, he brings out how ‘Carnatic music’ derived its nomenclature. “So that is why though, all of us sing South Indian classical music, it is called Karnataka Sangeetham.”

Watch the video here:

The video, originally posted last year in October, has been reshared by Twitter user, Ramnath. The nearly two-minute video has garnered more than 1 lakh views so far.

Netizens were delighted to listen to Varma. “Hahaha lovely absolutely lovely. What a fantastic observation. This will make everybody smile. Just enjoy,” commented a user.

Varma, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore, is known for his versatility as a music teacher, musicologist, writer and orator. He has been entertaining and educating netizens with his knowledge about Carnatic music through the YouTube channel Musiquebox.