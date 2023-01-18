scorecardresearch
Prince Harry’s book cover of Spare is now a meme, and fast going viral

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

Prince Harry memoir Spare, Spare by prince harry fastest selling non-fiction, Spare prince harry memes, fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time Spare, Spare Guinness World Records, Spare viral tweets, indian expressThe tell-all book sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, US, and Canada
Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ finally hit the stalls earlier this month. It soon became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. The tell-all book sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, US, and Canada as it sought to address the many controversial details associated with Harry and his wife Meghan, and their relationship with other members of the British monarchy.

The cover of the memoir is Prince Harry’s close-up portrait taken by celebrity photographer Ramona Rosales. This portrait, which shows the 38-year-old Duke staring at the onlooker with calm determination, has sparked many memes. These memes allude to a person’s intention of laying bare the private and controversial details of one’s life while professing to doing the exact opposite.

The ‘me and also me’ format tweets have flooded Twitter alongside the mixed reviews that the book is receiving.

Earlier, people noted that the cover for ‘Spare’ was very similar to tennis legend Andre Agassi’s memoir cover titled ‘Open’. Interestingly, both these memoirs were ghostwritten by novelist and journalist J.R. Moehringer.

On January 10 when ‘Spare’ was released, an Indie book store named Bert’s Books in England’s Swindon tweeted a photo of their window that displayed Prince Harry’s memoir next to the author Bella Mackie’s debut dark-comedy novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’. Following this sly dig, the bookstore noted in another tweet that Mackie’s novel was a bestseller in 2022.

