Prince Harry’s book cover of Spare is now a meme, and fast going viral

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ finally hit the stalls earlier this month. It soon became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. The tell-all book sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, US, and Canada as it sought to address the many controversial details associated with Harry and his wife Meghan, and their relationship with other members of the British monarchy.

The cover of the memoir is Prince Harry’s close-up portrait taken by celebrity photographer Ramona Rosales. This portrait, which shows the 38-year-old Duke staring at the onlooker with calm determination, has sparked many memes. These memes allude to a person’s intention of laying bare the private and controversial details of one’s life while professing to doing the exact opposite.

The ‘me and also me’ format tweets have flooded Twitter alongside the mixed reviews that the book is receiving.

Me: I’m and introvert and don’t like sharing much

Also me: pic.twitter.com/sPUO0FhYm0 — Zunaira Inam Khan (@ZunairaInam) January 16, 2023

Me to the HR department: Thanks! Loved my time being employed here Me on Glassdoor: pic.twitter.com/5XbE2QFbrM — Charlie Clark (@CharC_SEO) January 16, 2023

Me: el byoot asrar Also me: pic.twitter.com/8NVUXYCQYR — Walid M Rihane (@WalidMRihane) January 15, 2023

me: i’m not going to turn this wip into anything political. no implications, no hidden meaning. also me the moment i sit to write: pic.twitter.com/v5IXj1jprv — Lumen (@thenameislumen) January 17, 2023

me: i have a new wip idea, but im going to keep the details to myself

also me as soon as i open twitter: pic.twitter.com/zj2gKYsZzm — lauren🗡️ is drafting again (@libraryoflg) January 17, 2023

Me: I should keep this to myself Also me: pic.twitter.com/8s6yp65zdM — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) January 14, 2023

Me: “Project is highly confidential. I can’t talk about the details.” Also me after one drink: pic.twitter.com/N6cMFZT6bY — Consulting Comedy (@consultingcmdy) January 15, 2023

Earlier, people noted that the cover for ‘Spare’ was very similar to tennis legend Andre Agassi’s memoir cover titled ‘Open’. Interestingly, both these memoirs were ghostwritten by novelist and journalist J.R. Moehringer.

On January 10 when ‘Spare’ was released, an Indie book store named Bert’s Books in England’s Swindon tweeted a photo of their window that displayed Prince Harry’s memoir next to the author Bella Mackie’s debut dark-comedy novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’. Following this sly dig, the bookstore noted in another tweet that Mackie’s novel was a bestseller in 2022.