Indians outrage on social media after people light fireworks, lead processions after lights off

While several cities across the country were lit up in candles and diyas, a section of the public mad a spectacle of the appeal and took to streets with procession and crackers. While several cities across the country were lit up in candles and diyas, a section of the public mad a spectacle of the appeal and took to streets with procession and crackers.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Indians to switch off all the lights in their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm Sunday, people across the country went to their balconies, terraces and doorways to light lamps or diyas (see images). However, the gesture that was meant to showcase India’s solidarity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic also saw plenty of outrage on social media as people across the country shared photos and videos of fireworks and processions being held, in spite of the 21-day lockdown.

Photos and videos from several cities showed people taking to the streets and lighting fireworks. In some cases, people led processions in large groups, despite the Prime Minister telling people not to do so since it violated social distancing that is being followed to reduce the spread of the disease.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos and ‘covidiots‘ began trending all over again:

I don’t know why people are burning cracker what the hell ! … Some people have not followed instructions and rules which have given by PM sir … I haven’t expected this from DEHRADUN CITY people… Thoes people who haved burned cracker it’s not a DIWALI pic.twitter.com/EzbdRcfJ4h — Mohan Negi (@MohanNe94386574) April 5, 2020

Some idiots bursting crackers in Kolkata! Pandemic apparently is a cause for celebration #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/siwcwzdKT3 — TimePasam (@pasam) April 5, 2020

#Live from #lucknow The PM said light a #diya… People heard prepare for #Corona’s wedding celebrations/ its encounter! All we hear is the sound of firecrackers, gunshots and rockets being launched! 🧨 #Covid19Out #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/BlpvTpa6e1 — Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad (@Mahmudabad) April 5, 2020

People are bursting crackers in delhi! Come on guys its not diwali, its not celebration! 🤕😔 pic.twitter.com/N7MQ7JJPyO — Niranjan kumar (@niranjan2428) April 5, 2020

Firecrackers on the streets, During lockdown how crackers sold ? #Celebration ❓❓ pic.twitter.com/HHKtx644mQ — HAMDAN SAYED (@HamdanINC05) April 5, 2020

Stupid ppl are dangerous. What are they celebrating ? Chanting GoCoronago, bursting firecrackers..Ending up burning their own houses.Whole world is suffering, millions of ppl are hungry,jobless ,fearing and fighting death. So shameful.Heights of stupidity. #9MinutesForIndia pic.twitter.com/vPGfdlip1n — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) April 5, 2020

#9MinutesForIndia Modi will be your teacher for ever pic.twitter.com/QQRDMlby7p — Boobalan (@Boobalan2015) April 5, 2020

People are finding it difficult to get essential commodities only. Where are they getting these crackers from? 🤷🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️#9MinutesForIndia #9Minute9baje — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) April 5, 2020

Firecrackers on the streets, During lockdown how crackers sold ? #Celebration ❓❓ pic.twitter.com/HHKtx644mQ — HAMDAN SAYED (@HamdanINC05) April 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 asked for the unleashing of the “superpower of 130 crore Indians” to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis with the “glory of light”.

This comes two weeks after citizens clapped, rang bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22.

Despite worries over how the shutting down of lights would affect the power grids, as this report points out, there was no major impact.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd