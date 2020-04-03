How social media reacted to PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5

On the 10th day of the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the nation with a short video message. In the message, the prime minister urged citizens across the nation to switch off all lights on April 5 (Sunday) at 9 pm for nine minutes. He urged people to light a candle, diya or use the torches on their mobile phones while staying in their homes and balconies.
The prime minister said the gesture, whose announcement was criticised by opposition parties, is an attempt to show the nation’s solidarity and unity in its fight against coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 and claimed more than 50 lives so far in India.
Soon after the announcement, social media lit up with reactions, many of them jokes and memes:
Coronavirus on 9 PM #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/zbPSsOkb19
— Nobody cares (@TheLowercaseGuy) April 3, 2020
Every indian in balcony at 9pm on 5 the April @narendramodi
#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/AWkXknvTsq
— BEING_RAZZAK (@Beingrazzak) April 3, 2020
people on 5th April at 9pm #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/ziLMSHykh0
— niraj bari (@NirajBari92) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage
5th April , Sunday 9pm for 9min
Le whole India pic.twitter.com/REAFk18HuP
— Iqra Parveen (@IqraParveen9) April 3, 2020
Me and the boys on 5th April 9 pm: #ModiVideoMessage #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/ZnzVeOl0YV
— Gaurav🕉️ (@GauravFT09_) April 3, 2020
Meanwhile our fellow Indians right now#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/Myefs3XehC
— Prabhav Jain (@prabhavjain_) April 3, 2020
Modiji giving another task#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/YCAM6bifiO
— Kunal Gaurav (@desipatrakar) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage #NarendraModi
South Bombay Girl getting ready for sunday night 9 PM : pic.twitter.com/rD9j6URskY
— JRism (@jiteshrochlani) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage
Modi ji – burn candle , eathen lamp or torch in your balcony at 9 pm on 5 April
Corona – pic.twitter.com/m5ht6d9Ptb
— Gaurav Chauhan (@GauravC84562388) April 3, 2020
Candle suppplier after 5th of April: #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/5pKlNEk8t9
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 3, 2020
Me and the bois at 9pm on sunday😂#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/CiFEkSYqta
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 3, 2020
light band karne se testing ke number bhi nahin dikhenge kisiko
— spujb (@Sarcusstic) April 3, 2020
practicing for my next task this sunday please don’t disturb me pic.twitter.com/GkpUCXLnJS
— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 3, 2020
In addition to the appeal, the prime minister also lauded the efforts of the citizens to support the 21-day lockdown.
“Your contribution has been immense. All of you together have tried your best to control the situation. Today, a lot of countries are following us. I thank everyone for respecting the lockdown,” he said.
The Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown days after the “Janata Curfew” across the nation to break the chain of transmission of the virus. However, a gesture to support medical personnel and others by clapping and clanging vessels on March 22 saw multiple instances of people gathering in groups to do so.
