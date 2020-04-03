Follow Us:
Friday, April 03, 2020
COVID19

How social media reacted to PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5

In a video message released Friday, Prime Minister Modi urged all citizens to switch off all lights on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes in a display of solidarity in the fight against the virus .

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2020 5:25:49 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi video message, Modi coronavirus video message, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian express news The appeal was met with jokes and memes on social media.

On the 10th day of the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the nation with a short video message. In the message, the prime minister urged citizens across the nation to switch off all lights on April 5 (Sunday) at 9 pm for nine minutes. He urged people to light a candle, diya or use the torches on their mobile phones while staying in their homes and balconies.

The prime minister said the gesture, whose announcement was criticised by opposition parties, is an attempt to show the nation’s solidarity and unity in its fight against coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 and claimed more than 50 lives so far in India.

Soon after the announcement, social media lit up with reactions, many of them jokes and memes:

In addition to the appeal, the prime minister also lauded the efforts of the citizens to support the 21-day lockdown.

“Your contribution has been immense. All of you together have tried your best to control the situation. Today, a lot of countries are following us. I thank everyone for respecting the lockdown,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown days after the “Janata Curfew” across the nation to break the chain of transmission of the virus. However, a gesture to support medical personnel and others by clapping and clanging vessels on March 22 saw multiple instances of people gathering in groups to do so.

