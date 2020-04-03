How social media reacted to PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5

The appeal was met with jokes and memes on social media. The appeal was met with jokes and memes on social media.

On the 10th day of the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the nation with a short video message. In the message, the prime minister urged citizens across the nation to switch off all lights on April 5 (Sunday) at 9 pm for nine minutes. He urged people to light a candle, diya or use the torches on their mobile phones while staying in their homes and balconies.

The prime minister said the gesture, whose announcement was criticised by opposition parties, is an attempt to show the nation’s solidarity and unity in its fight against coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 and claimed more than 50 lives so far in India.

Soon after the announcement, social media lit up with reactions, many of them jokes and memes:

people on 5th April at 9pm #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/ziLMSHykh0 — niraj bari (@NirajBari92) April 3, 2020

#ModiVideoMessage

5th April , Sunday 9pm for 9min Le whole India pic.twitter.com/REAFk18HuP — Iqra Parveen (@IqraParveen9) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile our fellow Indians right now#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/Myefs3XehC — Prabhav Jain (@prabhavjain_) April 3, 2020

#ModiVideoMessage #NarendraModi

South Bombay Girl getting ready for sunday night 9 PM : pic.twitter.com/rD9j6URskY — JRism (@jiteshrochlani) April 3, 2020

#ModiVideoMessage

Modi ji – burn candle , eathen lamp or torch in your balcony at 9 pm on 5 April

Corona – pic.twitter.com/m5ht6d9Ptb — Gaurav Chauhan (@GauravC84562388) April 3, 2020

Me and the bois at 9pm on sunday😂#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/CiFEkSYqta — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 3, 2020

light band karne se testing ke number bhi nahin dikhenge kisiko — spujb (@Sarcusstic) April 3, 2020

practicing for my next task this sunday please don’t disturb me pic.twitter.com/GkpUCXLnJS — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 3, 2020

In addition to the appeal, the prime minister also lauded the efforts of the citizens to support the 21-day lockdown.

“Your contribution has been immense. All of you together have tried your best to control the situation. Today, a lot of countries are following us. I thank everyone for respecting the lockdown,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown days after the “Janata Curfew” across the nation to break the chain of transmission of the virus. However, a gesture to support medical personnel and others by clapping and clanging vessels on March 22 saw multiple instances of people gathering in groups to do so.

