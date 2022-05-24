‘Bhaaglo beta’: Priest asks bride and groom to run as wedding rituals stretch to 3am. Watch video

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs with many rituals and multiple events. While guests at the wedding enjoy meeting relatives and friends, the rituals themselves can get tiresome for the bride and groom. Now a priest officiating the wedding seems to understand just how tedious it can get for the couple in question.

Triggering laughter among guests as well as the bride and the groom, the priest asked the couple to run while taking pheras around the sacred fire. The clip showing the same has gone viral and netizens are calling the priest “savage”.

The video shared by Instagram user Gaurvi shows the bride, clad in an exquisite red lehenga, and the groom, sporting a sherwani, taking the pheras. While reciting mantras, the priest takes a pause and says, “Bhaglo beta bhaglo (run, run)”. His comments left everyone in splits. The clip said, “When its 3 am already and panditji be like-‘bhaglo beta bhaglo’.”

The priest’s words triggered laughter online and many users shared their reactions. “Every pandit ji on reels always be a savage,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “He is the same panditji who make celebrities laugh during there wedding….”

Other clips shared by Gaurvi showed that the priest often cracks jokes. In another clip, the priest is heard asking the groom to look at the face of the bride while performing a ritual. In a third clip, the priest’s remark on photographers, “inke camera mai ghus ja bhai”, let to guests cracking up.

