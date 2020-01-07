President Ram Nath Kovind’s office saves the day after US couple asked to change wedding venue in 48 hours

Hall had appealed to the president via Twitter and was, fortunately, able to coordinate with the security officials and make her dream wedding happen. Hall had appealed to the president via Twitter and was, fortunately, able to coordinate with the security officials and make her dream wedding happen.

Ohio-based Ashley Hall’s dream of an Indian wedding came crashing when President Ramnath Kovind’s security team notified her to change the venue, a star hotel in Kerala, within 48 hours as he would be visiting it the same day.

“Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India. Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding. Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding,” she tweeted.

A dismayed Hall, who took eight months to plan the wedding in India, tweeted an appeal to the official Rashtrapati Bhavan handle.

Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India. Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding. Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

“Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours?” she wrote on Twitter.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn– anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

To everyone’s surprise, things worked in favor of the couple as authorities ensured that the security arrangements didn’t interfere with their big day.

I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn. https://t.co/i6lR4D9YDQ — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Hall once again took to Twitter to thank the state officials and the hotel for making her dream wedding happen. The President also conveyed his wished to the newly weds.

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

According to reports, the president arrived at the port city’s Naval Air Station. He was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister G Sudhakaran, top Navy officials and senior officials of the state government. He left for Lakshadweep at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

While many who came across Hall’s tweet criticised her for addressing the first citizen of the country in a rude manner, others were simply amazed as to how her message reached the president. Take a look at some reactions here:

I am surprised , how did you get heard . There must be some magic. — Prem Swaroop (@PrmSwrp) January 5, 2020

They don’t care about us. Hope they can understand your situation. — Harshad Ahire (@HarshadAhire5) January 6, 2020

Oh my god. The sense of entitlement. Did you think The white people still ruled India?? — Bala பாலா | Hindu 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 🕉️ (@Bala8105) January 6, 2020

Next time it would be more appreciated if you can be respectable to the President rather than a “HEY” — Sajit (@contactkssajit) January 6, 2020

@hall_ash This is India, ma’am, all are taken care of here — Shadab Saharanpur (@DuetVigo) January 6, 2020

Everything will work out — Alli Gator 🐊🌐 (@PoliticalPup415) January 4, 2020

Congratulation — Owl Andhi (@OwlAndhi) January 7, 2020

President Kovind better make a stop at your wedding — Jelani McGadney (@jlmcg88) January 4, 2020

Holy hell. You got this, but holy hell — Kim Kaiser (@kaisersreign) January 4, 2020

Sometimes having your wedding plans interrupted becomes the most awesome story you can tell, many years down the line. Weddings are for making memories, from drunk uncles to Presidents – enjoy the ride! — Doug Geiss (@geiss) January 5, 2020

This is why the world salutes India,।

Today you saw the heart of India,।@hall_ash mem @rashtrapatibhvn @POTUS — Shadab Saharanpur (@DuetVigo) January 6, 2020

