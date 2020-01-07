Follow Us:
President Ram Nath Kovind’s office saves the day after US couple asked to change wedding venue in 48 hours

Ashley Hall, who had planned her destination wedding in Kochi for eight months got a 48-hour notice to change her wedding venue as President Kovind was scheduled to arrive at the location for an official visit.

Ramnath Kovid, US couple wedding, US coupe wedding in Kochi, Kerala News, Trending, Indian Express news Hall had appealed to the president via Twitter and was, fortunately, able to coordinate with the security officials and make her dream wedding happen.

Ohio-based Ashley Hall’s dream of an Indian wedding came crashing when President Ramnath Kovind’s security team notified her to change the venue, a star hotel in Kerala, within 48 hours as he would be visiting it the same day.

“Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India. Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding. Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding,” she tweeted.

A dismayed Hall, who took eight months to plan the wedding in India, tweeted an appeal to the official Rashtrapati Bhavan handle.

“Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours?” she wrote on Twitter.

To everyone’s surprise, things worked in favor of the couple as authorities ensured that the security arrangements didn’t interfere with their big day.

Hall once again took to Twitter to thank the state officials and the hotel for making her dream wedding happen. The President also conveyed his wished to the newly weds.

According to reports, the president arrived at the port city’s Naval Air Station. He was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister G Sudhakaran, top Navy officials and senior officials of the state government. He left for Lakshadweep at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

While many who came across Hall’s tweet criticised her for addressing the first citizen of the country in a rude manner, others were simply amazed as to how her message reached the president. Take a look at some reactions here:

