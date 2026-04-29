Pune residents, a doctor use sarees and collective will to help woman who went into labour on a busy street

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was compelled to deliver her baby on the streets of Pune. The incident unfolded on Saturday in Shirur as residents and a nearby doctor joined hands to help Supriya Nitesh Kale.

Kale went into labour near Nirman Chowk while reportedly on her way to seek treatment at Shirur Rural Hospital, which had earlier told the couple that it had stopped taking admissions for deliveries. The hospital authorities suggested they go to Ahalyanagar or Pune for the delivery.

However, the couple was on their way to the same hospital when she started experiencing labour pain. According to witnesses, she was experiencing severe labour pain when she suddenly collapsed on the road at around 10.15 am, drawing concern from people in the area, a report in Hindustan Times said.