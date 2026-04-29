Pune residents, a doctor use sarees and collective will to help woman who went into labour on a busy street

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was compelled to deliver her baby on the streets of Pune. The incident unfolded on Saturday in Shirur as residents and a nearby doctor joined hands to help Supriya Nitesh Kale.
Kale went into labour near Nirman Chowk while reportedly on her way to seek treatment at Shirur Rural Hospital, which had earlier told the couple that it had stopped taking admissions for deliveries. The hospital authorities suggested they go to Ahalyanagar or Pune for the delivery.
However, the couple was on their way to the same hospital when she started experiencing labour pain. According to witnesses, she was experiencing severe labour pain when she suddenly collapsed on the road at around 10.15 am, drawing concern from people in the area, a report in Hindustan Times said.
As the situation turned critical, residents and passers-by immediately contacted Dr Sunita Pote, a gynaecologist whose clinic is located less than 500 metres from the spot, the report added. Residents stepped in to help by creating a temporary shelter around the woman using sarees, gowns, and bedsheets to protect her privacy while the emergency procedure was underway.
A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet, where Dr Pote can be seen showing the healthy baby to the local people. Sharing the video, The Better India wrote, “In moments, ordinary people turned into a coordinated team, some creating a privacy shield with dupattas, others managing support and coordination. That stretch of road became a temporary delivery room. Timely decisions and collective action changed everything.”
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions. “Hats off to the doctor and locals who showed humanity in such scenario. Hope both Mother and Child are Ok now,” a user hailed the doctor and the locals.
“We have advanced so much that what was “normal” those days seems to be a “wonder” these days. Hearty congratulations to @dr.sunita_pote and the women volunteers for the successful delivery,” another user commented. “Hats off, you saved 2 lives and thousands of hope,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report is for informational purposes and reflects an emergency situation; it should not be viewed as an endorsement of unsupervised deliveries. In any medical emergency or onset of labour, please prioritise immediate professional care at a healthcare facility to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved