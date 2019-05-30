What #Pray_For_Nesamani is all about and the many hilarious memes it inspired

Toggle Menu
Many joined the bandwagon to 'pray' for Contractor Neasamani's well-being and quickly things took a hilarious turn. While some shared footage of the accident, as 'evidence', others shared 'hospital press releases' to notify fans of his condition.

From international players donating blood to prime minister visiting the hospital to inquire about his health, fans have left no stones unturned while cracking jokes.

You may have spotted the hashtags #Pray_For_Nesamani, #Pray_for_Neasamani and #Nesamani trending across social media sites. In case you are wondering what that’s all about, it’s because people are ‘praying’ for popular Tamil star Vadivelu’s character Contractor Neasamani.

Contractor Neasamani is a character played by comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film Friends in 2001. This film – a remake of a Malayalam film by the same name – starred Vijay, Suriya, Devayani and others. Mysteriously late on Wednesday, the character reappeared on social media and took it by storm, with even celebrities jumping in to have some fun.

It all started with a post on a popular meme page on Facebook, and things escalated quickly. On a post that had a hammer’s photo with the caption “What is the name of this tool in your country?”, a Facebook user named Vignesh Prabhakar commented “…Painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in jamin palace with this one by his niece. Paavam (sic)”

The user was referring to a scene in the movie when the character Ramesh Kanna drops a hammer on Nesamani’s head after failing to comply with a simple instruction. Responding to his comment, the Facebook users who were seemingly concerned about Nesamani’s health inquired about his well being.

Many joined the bandwagon to ‘pray’ for his well-being and quickly things took a hilarious turn. While some shared footage of the accident, as ‘evidence’, others shared ‘hospital press releases’ to notify fans of his condition. Even Norse god Thor was blamed for the event. Don’t even try to decode this.

Here are some of the best reactions online.

