What #Pray_For_Nesamani is all about and the many hilarious memes it inspired

You may have spotted the hashtags #Pray_For_Nesamani, #Pray_for_Neasamani and #Nesamani trending across social media sites. In case you are wondering what that’s all about, it’s because people are ‘praying’ for popular Tamil star Vadivelu’s character Contractor Neasamani.

Advertising

Contractor Neasamani is a character played by comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film Friends in 2001. This film – a remake of a Malayalam film by the same name – starred Vijay, Suriya, Devayani and others. Mysteriously late on Wednesday, the character reappeared on social media and took it by storm, with even celebrities jumping in to have some fun.

It all started with a post on a popular meme page on Facebook, and things escalated quickly. On a post that had a hammer’s photo with the caption “What is the name of this tool in your country?”, a Facebook user named Vignesh Prabhakar commented “…Painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in jamin palace with this one by his niece. Paavam (sic)”

The user was referring to a scene in the movie when the character Ramesh Kanna drops a hammer on Nesamani’s head after failing to comply with a simple instruction. Responding to his comment, the Facebook users who were seemingly concerned about Nesamani’s health inquired about his well being.

Advertising

Many joined the bandwagon to ‘pray’ for his well-being and quickly things took a hilarious turn. While some shared footage of the accident, as ‘evidence’, others shared ‘hospital press releases’ to notify fans of his condition. Even Norse god Thor was blamed for the event. Don’t even try to decode this.

Here are some of the best reactions online.

There were three guys always plotting against Neasamani. First, they carried him on the bed while he’s sleeping and beat him.

Second, one of them deliberately dropped a hammer on his head.

Third, they tied his legs with rope and slid him along the ground. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/yA2QEamXkf — George Vijay Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) May 29, 2019

#Pray_for_Neasamani

Apollo hospitals has issued press release about Contractor Nesamani’s pic.twitter.com/og8woG1w7d — மாட்டுக்கறி வெறியன் (@Syed_Jigathi) May 29, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo donating Blood in Apollo hospital #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/3eruDE0Jgv — The Alchemist (@Ferrari_Monk) May 29, 2019

My uncle’s friend who is a doctor in that hospital says that #Nesamani is doing fine. I have a very strong source in that hospital 🤣 #Pray_for_Neasamani — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) May 29, 2019

#Pray_for_Neasamani Dr.bean is appointment for treating Neasamani in night shift, We hope he will get well soon in morning… pic.twitter.com/M0EBqLQgdO — Trynot (@PSivaram14) May 29, 2019

#Pray_for_Neasamani Live Update: London doctor Richard Beale came to Chennai Apollo to treat Nesamani. pic.twitter.com/XpWEDIr6ZS — Mohamed Yaseen (@Mohamed45183646) May 29, 2019

#Pray_for_Neasamani Dr.bean is appointment for treating Neasamani in night shift, We hope he will get well soon in morning… pic.twitter.com/M0EBqLQgdO — Trynot (@PSivaram14) May 29, 2019

Even though CC TV not working, Hospital and Ministers have confirmed that Nesamani is doing well now. நேசமணி இட்டிலி சாப்பிட்டார் ! உப்புமா சாப்பிட்டார்! #Pray_for_Neasamani — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 29, 2019

JUST IN: C. R. Saraswathi releases photos of Contractor Neasamani eating Idly after the treatment. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/Q59rH8VRoI — Alex Livingston (@AlexLivin24) May 29, 2019

Krishnamurthy passport block by Govt, soon he will arrest by police 🚨 #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/W1SXYGmYwL pic.twitter.com/L5kuZo3kfN — sathish dk (@dksathish392) May 29, 2019

Deeply shaken to hear about the hammering Nesamani seems to have unfairly got, while trying to do his duty. The video grab clearly proves dereliction of duty by the others. This was a premeditated kill.

Sincerely hope he gets justice.#PrayForNesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/Xox1nxJs9r — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) May 29, 2019