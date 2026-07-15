‘Just because I am a founder’: $1.2 billion fintech CEO says bank rejected his home loan

Jadhav also said his CIBIL score is above 800, a level generally associated with strong creditworthiness.

Getting a home loan is usually easier for people with a strong credit history and long-standing banking relationships. But for Pravin Jadhav, founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services, those factors were not enough.

In a post Wednesday, Jadhav wrote on X that a leading private bank rejected his home loan application “just because I am a founder” and also pointed out that the same bank had honoured him as one of the country’s top fintech innovators.

“They can give loan to team members our company employs, but not me – because as founder I’m high risk category,” he added.

He said he has been banking with the institution for more than 25 years and believes he is among its top 0.1% customers by assets. “5x-6x of loan value in relationship with this bank.”