A man’s tutorial on how to sound like singer Prateek Kuhad amuses netizens

Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad has a dedicated following but a man’s ‘tutorial’ on how to sound like the singer has amused many.

Yasir Mujtaba’s video ‘tutorial’ claims people can sound like the popular singer in just two minutes. Mujtaba comes up with guitar progressions and lyrics, which he says can let anyone sound like Kuhad.

Take a look here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:



This isn’t even his first such video. Mujtaba has come up with several ‘tutorials’ to sound like artists like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal.

