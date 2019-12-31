Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Barack Obama’s favourite music list of 2019 features Prateek Kuhad, and his fans are ecstatic

Reacting to the list shared by the former US president, Prateek Kuhad said he couldn't believe he was featured alongside other illustrious musicians from across the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 2:05:40 pm
barack obama, prateek kuhad, obama 2019 favourite list, obama top 2019 music list, obama 2019 music list prateek kuhad, viral news, indian express In Obama’s favourite music of 2019 list, he included the song Cold/Mess by Prateek Kuhad.

As part of a long-standing tradition, former US President Barack Obama on Monday shared a list of his favourite music of the year, and this year featured Indian musician Prateek Kuhad. The Indian artiste shared the news on social media and his fans were ecstatic.

Obama’s list featured popular US artistes like Beyonce, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bruce Springsteen but also musicians from around the globe, like Cold/Mess by Kuhad.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” Obama wrote in his post. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.” Obama’s music list, incidentally is also a playlist on Spotify.

Reacting to the list, Kuhad said he couldn’t believe he was featured alongside other illustrious musicians.

“This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour,” Kuhad tweeted.

Indian fans were as thrilled as Kuhad to see that his song had featured on the list.

The other international artists on Obama’s list included Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Rema, Haitian-Canadian artiste Kaytranada, Azuna from Puerto Rico, Koffee from Jamaica, Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, and Spanish star Rosalia.

