Barack Obama’s favourite music list of 2019 features Prateek Kuhad, and his fans are ecstatic

As part of a long-standing tradition, former US President Barack Obama on Monday shared a list of his favourite music of the year, and this year featured Indian musician Prateek Kuhad. The Indian artiste shared the news on social media and his fans were ecstatic.

Obama’s list featured popular US artistes like Beyonce, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bruce Springsteen but also musicians from around the globe, like Cold/Mess by Kuhad.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” Obama wrote in his post. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.” Obama’s music list, incidentally is also a playlist on Spotify.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Reacting to the list, Kuhad said he couldn’t believe he was featured alongside other illustrious musicians.

“This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour,” Kuhad tweeted.

Indian fans were as thrilled as Kuhad to see that his song had featured on the list.

wow! — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) December 31, 2019

This is so cool. Congratulations buddy. 👍🤗 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 30, 2019

Now this is something Prateek. What a way to end the decade? 👌🏼 — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) December 30, 2019

Nobody escapes Prateek Kuhad’s dardi vibe,Not even Obama @prateekkuhad https://t.co/gIHZJ8mC5H — Chinmay Bedekar (@Chinmayyyb) December 31, 2019

Obama listens to Prateek Kuhad❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZbWpWtUGnY — Shravan Vinod (@ShravanVinod1) December 30, 2019

canNOT wrap my brain around obama listening to prateek kuhad what timeline is this https://t.co/1bz3Vowfl3 — shradhdha 🌈 (@_shradhdha) December 30, 2019

India ki phir se Jeet huyi. Prateek Kuhad makes it to Obama’s list. Bharat ki Vijay 😁 https://t.co/rjoXJfKDCi — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 30, 2019

The other international artists on Obama’s list included Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Rema, Haitian-Canadian artiste Kaytranada, Azuna from Puerto Rico, Koffee from Jamaica, Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, and Spanish star Rosalia.

