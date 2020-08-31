scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
‘Bhushan=Re 1’: Memes flood social media after Supreme Court fines senior lawyer

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 5:52:40 pm
prashant bhushan, prashant bhushan contempt case, prashant bhushan contempt case news, prashant bhushan tweet, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile the court's decision was welcomed by many, it soon triggered a meme fest on social media.

Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for two of his tweets, was imposed a fine of Re 1 on Monday by the Supreme Court.

The bench comprised of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed the lawyer to deposit the fine amount by September 15, failing which he would attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

“The freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected,” the court observed. Following the decision, Bhushan tweeted a picture of himself holding a one rupee coin along with a caption that read, “My lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted.”

Later, addressing a press conference, Bhushan said his tweets were not intended in any way to disrespect the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India. While the court’s decision was welcomed by many, it soon triggered a meme fest on social media. Here, take a look:

