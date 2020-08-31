‘Bhushan=Re 1’: Memes flood social media after Supreme Court fines senior lawyer

While the court's decision was welcomed by many, it soon triggered a meme fest on social media.

Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for two of his tweets, was imposed a fine of Re 1 on Monday by the Supreme Court.

The bench comprised of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed the lawyer to deposit the fine amount by September 15, failing which he would attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

“The freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected,” the court observed. Following the decision, Bhushan tweeted a picture of himself holding a one rupee coin along with a caption that read, “My lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted.”

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

Later, addressing a press conference, Bhushan said his tweets were not intended in any way to disrespect the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India. While the court’s decision was welcomed by many, it soon triggered a meme fest on social media. Here, take a look:

Whatsaap of the Day! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hdRr72nwcA — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) August 31, 2020

supreme court sentences #PrashantBhushan with a fine of 1 Rupee in contempt case https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Le me * who was fined ₹500 for no helmet pic.twitter.com/fhyb9mIG8B — Tanweer (@Tanweertahaa) August 31, 2020

Supreme Court Of India has imposed a fine of one #Rupee on advocate Prashant Bhushan whom it found guilty of criminal contempt for his tweets.@pbhushan1 right now : pic.twitter.com/FYQf1RDjqF — Vishal Nagar (@Vish_Aryan) August 31, 2020

Supreme court after receiving one rupee coin from Prashant Bhushan:#PrashantBhushanCase pic.twitter.com/SglWIYxjdR — Mojo (@Singhlicious) August 31, 2020

Supreme Court fines #PrashantBhushan Re 1 in contempt of court case.

He’ll be jailed for 3 months if he doesn’t deposit the fine by September 15. Me to Supreme court :- pic.twitter.com/mBFD9Gu1S9 — सुशांत राज 🌼 (@x_x_stranger) August 31, 2020

Supreme Court after imposing 1 rupee fine on #PrashantBhushan In contempt case. pic.twitter.com/ocmybYcXzS — JeeTu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) August 31, 2020

