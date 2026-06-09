Gurgaon man fired after viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark at Pranit More’s comedy show

A Gurgaon man who recently went viral for making the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s comedy show has been sacked by his employer following widespread backlash on social media.
The controversy began after the man at the show recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, and when the woman asked him to drop her home, he openly sought sexual favours for the money spent on food.
The man worked at a design company in Gurgaon, Haryana.
After the incident went viral, the man’s company identified him and sacked him.
In another viral video, the man’s employer said the company held an internal meeting and spoke with employees, including women staff members, to review the man’s behaviour at the workplace.
“We asked difficult questions. However, we did not find any complaints against him at the workplace. Team members described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved,” he added.
However, the company decided “to part ways” with him in the aftermath of the controversy, he said.
“Let me be very clear, the statements shown in the clip are offensive. They are nothing something I agree with; they are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds,” he said.
The employer added that although the incident took place outside the office premises, its impact was being felt within the company as well.
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The video of the employer has since gone viral, with several users applauding the decision. “It’s even worse to defend him like this. He faced consequences for his actions, leave it at that,” a user wrote. “Don’t speak on his behalf. Let him apologise, and then we will see. Defending someone shows your value,” another user commented.
“But he doesn’t want to change or reflect! He, instead, starting making funny reels on the same topic,” a third user reacted.
Earlier, More responded to the backlash and apologised on social media. The man in question had also shared an apology.