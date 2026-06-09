Gurgaon man fired after viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark at Pranit More’s comedy show

A Gurgaon man who recently went viral for making the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s comedy show has been sacked by his employer following widespread backlash on social media.

The controversy began after the man at the show recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, and when the woman asked him to drop her home, he openly sought sexual favours for the money spent on food.

The man worked at a design company in Gurgaon, Haryana.

After the incident went viral, the man’s company identified him and sacked him.

Company issues video

In another viral video, the man’s employer said the company held an internal meeting and spoke with employees, including women staff members, to review the man’s behaviour at the workplace.