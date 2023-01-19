scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Prakash Raj wins applause for iconic 'Iruvar' dialogue at Kerala Literature Festival.

As Prakash Raj began to utter the lines, the people gathered there erupted in delight and applauded him when he finished.

During an interaction with the audience at the KLF, the Tamil actor narrated the poetic lines he had said to his lover in the movie 'Iruvar'.
Prakash Raj wins applause for iconic ‘Iruvar’ dialogue at Kerala Literature Festival. Watch
Movie lovers skip a heartbeat when they hear Prakash Raj’s emotion-laced dialogue to his lover in the widely acclaimed film Iruvar. The actor, who played Tamil Selvam in the Mani Ratnam movie and invigorated his fans with the fiery lines, won the audience’s applause at the Kerala Literature Festival recently.

During an interaction with the audience at the KLF, the Tamil actor narrated the poetic lines he had said to his lover Senthamarai, who had fled her home for him. A video of the interaction from the festival that concluded at the Kozhikode beach on January 15 has gone viral on Instagram.

As a young woman narrated his another dialogue, Raj interrupted her with his lines.

In the video, he is heard saying in Tamil, “Unnodu naan irundhdha ovvoru mani thuliyum..marana padukkaiyilum marakkaadhu kanmaniyae..thonnooru nimidangal thottanaidha kaalam thaan..ennooru aandugakaay idhayathil kanakkudhadi.” The lines roughly translates as “each moment I spent with you will never be forgotten..even in my death bed, darling! The 90 minutes I spend caressing you weighs like 800 years in my heart”.

As he began to utter the lines, the people gathered there erupted in delight and applauded him when he finished.

The video shared by the Instagram handle Thengakola media on Tuesday has got more than 2,97,000 views on the Meta-owned platform.

Actor Tabu played Senthamarai in the 1997 movie inspired by the lives of three chief ministers of Tamil Nadu—M G Ramachandran, K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut with the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 18:47 IST
Staring at uncertain future, Dutee says she is ready for another fight

