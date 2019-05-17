Pragya Thakur’s Godse ‘patriot’ remark makes her namesake victim of Twitter trolls

While BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur stirred up controversy Thursday following her “Nathuram Godse, a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot)” remark, lawyer-turned journalist Pragya Tiwari has been under the guns and facing backlash for Thakur’s comments. Twitter trolls have been constantly replying to and tagging Pragya Tiwari’s Twitter handle instead of tagging Pragya Thakur due to confusion over their first names.

Tiwari wrote on Twitter, “Just got off a flight to find I’ve gone and called Godse a deshbhakt. Please apologise for me, Modi sir. Thanks.”

Just got off a flight to find I’ve gone and called Godse a deshbhakt. Please apologise for me, Modi sir. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/KrFmGQfy7W — Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaTiwari) May 16, 2019

BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur lauded Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘patriot’. She was replying to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s remark that independent India’s first “extremist was a Hindu”, in reference to Godse.

Expressing dismay over her name being auto-corrected when people search for the BJP candidate’s name on Twitter, she further wrote, “Why on earth is Pragya Thakur’s name auto-correcting to mine is another (very disturbing) question altogether.”

Thank you, Aditya, and Suchitra. Why on earth is Pragya Thakur’s name auto- correcting to mine is another (very disturbing) question altogether. #FML https://t.co/kO5KipdbWh — Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaTiwari) May 16, 2019

Congress along with other Opposition leaders have condemned Thakur’s comments and demanded an apology from the Prime Minister, urged BJP to take punitive action against her including withdrawal of her candidature from the Lok Sabha elections. While Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had alleged that “insulting martyrs is in the BJP DNA”, AAP questioned BJP leadership’s silence on the issue.

Pragya Thakur later apologised for the remarks. “It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media,” Thakur said.