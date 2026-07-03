‘I am alive’: MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore calls out trolls over fake death rumours

Entrepreneur Prafull Billore, better known as MBA Chaiwala, has reacted sharply to false claims about his death that recently spread across social media. Calling the rumours “offensive” and “hurtful”, Billore urged people to stop circulating such misinformation.
Sharing a screenshot of a Google search on Instagram, Billore expressed his frustration over the viral rumours. “That’s ridiculous, offensive and hurtful. Please stop spreading fake news. I am alive,” he wrote.
The screenshot showed the search query “Prafull Billore death”. One of the top search results displayed a preview from a website claiming that reports of the entrepreneur’s death were circulating online, while also noting that there had been no official confirmation.
The speculation appears to have gained traction after several fake posts on X began claiming that Billore had died. The misleading posts quickly snowballed, with many users believing the claims and even sharing condolence messages before any credible information was available.
Billore’s Instagram post was his first direct response to the rumours, putting an end to the speculation.
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His clarification drew widespread support from followers, many of whom criticised those responsible for spreading the false claims.
One user wrote, “Be strong bhai this is new world. Extreme hate is normal hate.” Another commented, “Those who are jealous of you have spread the news.”
A third user posted, “Bhai, zinda raho… Swasth raho.. mast raho.” A fourth simply wrote, “WTH. Hatemongers to the core.”
Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Billore was pursuing an MBA before deciding that a conventional career path wasn’t for him. He dropped out and launched a tea stall with just Rs 8,000, a decision that would eventually transform into the widely recognised MBA Chaiwala brand.
Over the years, Billore has expanded the business into a nationwide franchise while building a massive online following through his unconventional marketing style and motivational content.
Describing his own journey, Billore calls himself an “MBA dropout who fought all the odds to become a CHAI-PRENEUR who created one of the most influential Chai-Franchises in the world.”