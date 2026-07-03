‘I am alive’: MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore calls out trolls over fake death rumours

Sharing a screenshot of a Google search on Instagram, Billore expressed his frustration over the viral rumours.

Entrepreneur Prafull Billore, better known as MBA Chaiwala, has reacted sharply to false claims about his death that recently spread across social media. Calling the rumours “offensive” and “hurtful”, Billore urged people to stop circulating such misinformation.

Sharing a screenshot of a Google search on Instagram, Billore expressed his frustration over the viral rumours. “That’s ridiculous, offensive and hurtful. Please stop spreading fake news. I am alive,” he wrote.

The screenshot showed the search query “Prafull Billore death”. One of the top search results displayed a preview from a website claiming that reports of the entrepreneur’s death were circulating online, while also noting that there had been no official confirmation.