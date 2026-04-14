‘He’s a diamond’: Video of Praful Hinge’s parents goes viral after historic IPL debut

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It turned into a night to remember for Praful Hinge, a promising fast bowler from Vidarbha, Maharashtra, who made an unforgettable IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking on Rajasthan Royals, the youngster made an immediate impact, ripping through the top order in his very first over and almost setting the tone for the match right there.
Hinge struck on the opening delivery itself, removing the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He didn’t stop there—Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius soon followed, as he became the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the very first over of an innings.
While his on-field performance grabbed headlines, it was the emotional scenes off the field that truly resonated with fans. A viral video captured his parents at home, visibly overwhelmed with pride and joy. Their celebrations, full of raw emotion, quickly became one of the most heartwarming moments of the night.
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Social media lit up soon after, with fans celebrating not just Hinge’s fiery spell but also the touching reactions of his family. “We all are proud of you dear Parents…. Hats off to your efforts and pain you took… Thanks a lot for giving a future team Blue,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Congratulations to these parents h created a diamond! Hope he has a successful cricket career.” A third added, “Best part of IPL…opportunities to people who might not have got it otherwise,” while someone else wrote, ““No I am not crying it’s just my mom’s cutting onions.”
Speaking after the match, Hinge’s father, Prakash Hinge, struggled to put the moment into words. “I can’t express it in words. Because, today he had a record breaking outing by picking up 3 wickets in his first ever over and proved his eligibility. I am also a fast bowler,” he said in conversation with NECO Master Blaster.
He also expressed gratitude towards the franchise for backing his son, especially SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron, for giving him the opportunity to shine on such a big stage.
The impact of Hinge’s dream debut wasn’t limited to the cricket field. His popularity surged instantly, with his Instagram following skyrocketing during the match itself—from around 3,000 followers to over 3 lakh, as fans rushed to celebrate the rise of a new star.