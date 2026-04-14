‘He’s a diamond’: Video of Praful Hinge’s parents goes viral after historic IPL debut

It turned into a night to remember for Praful Hinge, a promising fast bowler from Vidarbha, Maharashtra, who made an unforgettable IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking on Rajasthan Royals, the youngster made an immediate impact, ripping through the top order in his very first over and almost setting the tone for the match right there.

Hinge struck on the opening delivery itself, removing the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He didn’t stop there—Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius soon followed, as he became the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the very first over of an innings.

While his on-field performance grabbed headlines, it was the emotional scenes off the field that truly resonated with fans. A viral video captured his parents at home, visibly overwhelmed with pride and joy. Their celebrations, full of raw emotion, quickly became one of the most heartwarming moments of the night.