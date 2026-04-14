Praful Hinge goes from debutant to viral sensation after record-breaking IPL over; gains over 2.8 lakh followers on Instagram

At the time of publishing, Hinge’s follower count had jumped even further to 2.82 lakh

IPL is known for giving a platform to emerging stars, and the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals introduced the cricketing world—and the internet—to a new name: Praful Hinge. On his debut for SRH, Hinge picked up four wickets, with his first three coming in the very first over of his spell.

He dismissed the explosive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. However, it wasn’t just his on-field performance that caught the attention of netizens; it was his Instagram profile as well.

An X account named Sam, which shares cricket-related updates, highlighted the “power of IPL,” noting how Hinge’s performance led to a massive spike in his Instagram following. “Praful Hinge had around 3K followers before the first over and now more than 102K followers on Instagram. Four overs are enough to change your life,” Sam wrote, sharing a screenshot of his profile.