Prachi Nigam, Class 10 UP board topper who got trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2 per cent in Class 12

“Dear women, never try to fix something that was never broken,” says Prachi Nigam

In 2024, Prachi Nigam topped the Class 10 UP Board exams. However, she faced insensitive trolling over her facial hair on social media. Nigam is once again making waves by scoring 91.20 per cent in Class 12 exams.

The student from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district secured outstanding marks across most subjects, including 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry, and 93 in Physics. English was the only subject where her score dipped below 90, with Nigam obtaining 73 marks.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Nigam shared that her primary focus had been on preparing for the JEE, which affected her performance in English.

In Class 10, Nigam scored 591 out of 600 marks, topping the board exam. Back then, Nigam had expressed her ambition to pursue engineering and gain admission into an IIT.