Prachi Nigam, Class 10 UP board topper who got trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2 per cent in Class 12

In 2024, Prachi Nigam topped the Class 10 UP Board exams. However, she faced insensitive trolling over her facial hair on social media. Nigam is once again making waves by scoring 91.20 per cent in Class 12 exams.
The student from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district secured outstanding marks across most subjects, including 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry, and 93 in Physics. English was the only subject where her score dipped below 90, with Nigam obtaining 73 marks.
According to a report by Live Hindustan, Nigam shared that her primary focus had been on preparing for the JEE, which affected her performance in English.
In Class 10, Nigam scored 591 out of 600 marks, topping the board exam. Back then, Nigam had expressed her ambition to pursue engineering and gain admission into an IIT.
Responding to the criticism over her facial hair, Nigam had said, “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone.”
“However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn’t matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don’t care and will focus on my studies,” she added.
In a special interview with BBC, Nigam reflected on the attention she received, saying, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don’t care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before.”
DISCLAIMER: This article highlights personal achievements and resilience in the face of social media scrutiny. It is intended for informational purposes and should be viewed as a narrative on academic success and body positivity rather than professional advice on social or personal conduct.