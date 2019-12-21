Govt, police trolled with creative posters as protests against CAA spread across country

Posters held high by the protesters had witty and hilarious puns which slammed the government and the police force. Posters held high by the protesters had witty and hilarious puns which slammed the government and the police force.

Hundreds of people protested across the country, defying prohibitory orders, against the controversial citizenship act. As students, activists, and opposition came together, defiance wasn’t the only thing on display but creativity too.

Numerous posters, held high by protesters, had witty and hilarious puns that slammed the government for passing the law which gives citizenship to non-muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The protesters also slammed the police for using violence against peaceful protesters.

Take a look at some of the witty and hilarious posters from the protests, which won the internet here:

Active protests and demonstrations took place across the country. As hundreds were detained for defying the prohibitory orders, many states also faced traffic restrictions and internet shutdowns.

The protests across India gained momentum days after the police lathicharged students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. While several people have lost their lives ever since the protests flared up, hundreds were detained and injured after police resorted to lathi-charge ad tear gas shells.

