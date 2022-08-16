Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar

August 16, 2022 3:31:39 pm
One of the most persistent problems often seen in public spaces in India is paan stains that are left on walls and corners of public buildings.
Cautioning people against such a practice in a hilarious way, a Twitter user shared a photo of a witty poster from a railway station and it would leave you laughing it loud.
The poster imitates an iconic dialogue from the 1975 blockbuster Deewar but with a twist. In the poster, the railway authorities announce, “Khabardar, Deewar par idhar-udhar mat thookna, varna 500 rupay lagayga jurmana”. This warning roughly translates to, “Caution. Do not spit paan here and there, otherwise you will be fined for Rs. 500.”
Our social media team is also eagerly waiting for similar social messages. Let’s create an ideal society and enjoy freedom with mutual cooperation of police and public.#IndiaAt75 #MumbaiPolice https://t.co/KIqYyVPRlc
— मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 15, 2022
On Monday, a Twitter user who goes by the name Prasanna (@prasannapahade) shared a picture of this poster. While tweeting the picture he wrote, “@Central_Railway @RailMinIndia cool message at Belapur Railway station. It will be good to see more witty posts. Competition to @MumbaiPolice for social message with humor”.
In response to this tweet, the Mumbai police, known for their engaging social media presence, wrote, “Our social media team is also eagerly waiting for similar social messages. Let’s create an ideal society and enjoy freedom with mutual cooperation of police and public. #IndiaAt75 #MumbaiPolice”.
Subscriber Only Stories
While this poster is being seen as an example of smart public communication, however not all public service announcements are effective. In May this year, a photo of the Covid-19 awareness poster put up at the Darbhanga airport in Bihar went viral as netizens noted numerous “misspelt” Hindi words in it.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20
Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas
Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems handed over to the Army
Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain
Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!
SC to hear next week plea of Unnao rape survivor for transfer of ‘counter case’ from UP to Delhi
Prices of Amul’s Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre
Nafis Sadik, women’s health and rights champion, dies at 92
Mumbai: Heavy rain catches city by surprise
Traffic slows down in several areas of Mumbai due to rain
Twinkle Khanna shares budget-friendly tips to design your kid’s room