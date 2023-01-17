Post-graduate in English Literature starts tea stall to pursue her dreams, LinkedIn post divides netizens

A lot of people harbour entrepreneurial dreams and aspire to make it big in business. Almost every big business and enterprise has a small and humble beginning. A retired Indian Army veteran shared an inspiring story of a woman he encountered at Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar who had opened a small tea stall and plans to make it big.

Brigadier Sanjay Khanna, who retired from service in May 2019, shared that a few days ago he went to Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and desired to have tea. There he was surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating a tea stall on wheels, popularly called ‘rehri’ colloquially.

The woman named Sharmistha Ghosh said she is a post-graduate in English Literature and has worked in the British Council library in the past. She quit her job to pursue her dream and wants to make it as big as Chaayos, a tea café chain.

She further mentioned that she opened this small tea stall along with a friend of hers Bhavna Rao, who works with Lufthansa. As of now, she is providing extra wages to her house help whom she has employed at her tea stall. They come together in the evenings and operate from the small, temporary structure.

While netizens appreciated the post for highlighting that no job is big or small, many felt that the Brigadier only took notice of her because of her English-speaking skills.

“I completely agree with your sentiment that no job is small or big, and it’s important to have a dream and the passion to pursue it. The story of Sharmistha Ghosh and Bhavna Rao is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. It’s great to see how they are not only pursuing their own dream, but also providing opportunities for others, such as their house help. Their approach is not only admirable but also a great source of motivation for others. The message that one should not limit themselves based on qualifications or societal expectations is important and refreshing. It’s inspiring to see individuals like Sharmistha and Bhavna breaking barriers and proving that success can come from unexpected places,” commented a user.

“I did like your post but didn’t like the beginning of the post “smart English Speaking”, I know when we see people talking in English we feel they are smart which is not the case. No problem when a business person adapt the language as per the market needs. I wish this lady success in her dreams and business. And I don’t feel yet lower and lower middle classs in India still feel any job is small and big which is larger section of society,” said another. “”Smart English speaking” – many many non English speaking chai stall vendors too have such dreams and work hard but not as many take notice I suppose! Good luck to her!” expressed a third.