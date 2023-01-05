scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘Crime Master Gogh Gogh’: Portrait of Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character from Andaz Apna Apna leaves netizens hysterical

The painting is supposed to resemble the art of Vincent Van Gogh, the famous Dutch painter.

If you are a fan of the cult-classic Hindi film Andaz Apna Apna that was released in 1994, then chances are you may love the character ‘Crime Master Gogo’. The role was essayed by actor Shakti Kapoor in the comic caper that starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, among others.

Fans of the film haven’t forgotten its dialogues even after more than 28 years of its release with Crime Master Gogo saying the hilarious line, “Crime Master Gogo, Aaya hun, kuch toh loot kar jaaunga” still being a favourite.

Now, a Twitter user Wednesday shared a portrait of the iconic character in the form of a painting. The painting is supposed to resemble the art of Vincent Van Gogh, the famous Dutch painter who posthumously became one of the most famous and influential figures in Western art history. A wordplay of Van Gogh was done to portray Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character and it was written as ‘Crime Master Gogh Gogh’.

“The best thing I’ve received on whatsapp with a “forwarded” tag,” says the caption of the post.

See the post below:

“Mildly pedantic but the Dutch pronunciation of Gogh is closer to “HOKH” (followed by clearing of phlegm),” a user commented. “Hysterical!!” said another. “Lovely. Can’t see one ear too,” a third posted.

Andaz Apna Apna was a box office flop upon its release in the 90s. However, the film has achieved a cult status over the years. Its TV broadcast, online streaming and other formats grabbed the fancy of the audience, eventually declaring it an iconic comedy movie.

