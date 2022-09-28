‘Creative and thoughtful’: Portable marriage hall in a truck wins Anand Mahindra’s praise

Weddings in India are usually extravagant affairs with even middle-class people splurging their life savings on the big day. During the wedding season, people also have trouble finding a venue as bookings are made months in advance. To overcome this, a company has come up with the concept of a portable marriage hall. The initiative won the praise of industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared the video on Twitter.

The portable marriage hall inside a truck has a capacity of 200 people with an area of 40×30 feet. It has stylish interiors and an air conditioner. The video also shows a wedding taking place inside the portable marriage hall.

Mahindra appreciated the conception and design of the product. “I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” he tweeted.

Watch the video below:

I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

Shared on Sunday, the video has received more than 8.86 lakh views. However, the concept failed to convince netizens as weddings are celebrated pompously and regarded as a matter of prestige.

“Doesn’t look like 200 people can come inside it. And anything only becomes eco-friendly when most of population use it without any increase in per capita and total consumption,” commented a Twitter user.

“But sir do you really think people in India will get married in a truck. It’s good for some Rural places but not for urban cities or even developed rural areas. Marriage is a very prestigious occasion for people in India so it’s very creative but may not be in terms of value,” said another.

“You are absolutely right about the creativity of this design. However, not sure if it will pass fire protection compliance for 200 occupants,” wrote a third.