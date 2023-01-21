scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Leopard aims at porcupine babies, parents give ‘Z class security’. Watch video

The video shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shows adult porcupines stand together shielding the little ones from being attacked by a leopard.

porcupine protect babies, z security, porcupine vs leopard, porcupine fight leopard, porcupines protect babies from leopard, indian expressThe fierce protectiveness of porcupines amazed netizens and some users wondered what happened at the end.
Sometimes, parents protect their little ones fiercely. When posed with danger, they might even risk their own lives. In a remarkable show of parents’ protectiveness, two porcupines used their quills and sharp spines to confront a leopard and the video is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shows two baby porcupines moving through a tarred road along with its parents. A leopard comes aiming at the babies. However, the adult porcupines stand together shielding the little ones. The big cat does rounds around them and even attempts to catch them, but in vain. One of the porcupines is seen furiously charging at the leopard, failing the predator’s attempt.

In a quirky tweet, the Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Sahu noted it as “Z class security”. “Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard, fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible By the way a baby porcupine is called ‘porcupette’. Video- unknown shared on SM,” tweeted Sahu.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 2,24,900 views on Twitter. The fierce protectiveness of porcupines amazed netizens and some users wondered what happened at the end.

A user commented, “Wow Amazing share!!the unknown eternal force going to the extremes saving their baby.” Another user wrote, “The video ends. But going by the tenacity of the leopard he has not given up and he would have ultimately succeeded in pulling away his target.” A third user commented, “Great to see such a caring parents.”

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:41 IST
