Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on dating app using her photos

Impersonation is one of the biggest drawbacks of dating apps as it is easy for fraudsters to use photos of public figures or even use personal photos of people from social media. Popular YouTuber and actor Kusha Kapila highlighted the issue as she posted on Twitter how someone has used her photos to create a fake profile on the dating app Bumble.

Using Kapila’s photos, the fake account used the name Sanna, who is listed as being 33 years old, and her location has been set to Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Kapila shared screenshots of the fake account and wrote, “Wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft.”

wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft. pic.twitter.com/iN9l5Q1fgW — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 6, 2023

“This is troubling – Dating (& marriage) apps pride themselves in their security and safety measures. Interestingly, in B’s T&Cs regarding Profile Verification, there is no mention of this being mandatory, only that “From time to time, we require users to verify themselves”,” a user commented. “I would swipe right immediately to know why sanna kind of look like kusha kapila,” said another. “Swipes right to know more about sanna,” posted a third.

Kapila has appeared in films like Ghost Stories and the recently released Selfiee and is one of the most popular content creators with more than 3 million followers on Instagram.