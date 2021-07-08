Watch: Popular YouTube cooking channel makes 25-kg lollipop from scratch

Since being shared on June 6, the video has garnered almost a million views.

‘Village Food Channel’ is among the popular cooking channels on YouTube. With their unique, elaborate and mouth-watering recipes, the channel has managed to garner almost 5 million subscribers.

Now, their latest video features Firoz Chuttipara, whose brainchild the channel is, attempting to make a 25-kilogram lollipop from scratch. The video starts with Chuttipara looking back on his childhood memories with the candy and certain characteristics that make it popular among children.

The video then progresses to Chuttipara along with a helper mixing the ingredients for the candy part of the lollipop. In the video, Chuttipara is seen mixing sugar, water, essence and colour in a utensil and bringing it to a boil.

He then transfers the mixture into an earthen pot, to act as a mould for the candy. Chuttipara repeats the process with two more different colours and flavours. He uses a long pipe as the stick for the lollipop.

The mixture is then kept undisturbed for 12 hours, in order for it to set. After the resting period, the men break open the clay pot to reveal a multicoloured candy.

Since being shared on July 6, the video has garnered almost a million views.