Popular TikTok brothers groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s song, get approval from the singer

Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh is making the world groove with his recently released album ‘Moonchild Era’. Fans from around the world are seen dancing to the music beats and sharing their videos on social media. One such video has caught the attention of the singer, who reshared the clip on his official Instagram account along with a caption that read, “It’s Nobody’s Fault. It’s a Moonchild Era.”

In the clip, four guys are seen dancing to the singer’s song ‘Black & White’ from the ‘Moonchild Era’ album. The video begins with two guys dancing and smoothly sliding out as another pair replaces them.

The clip was originally shared by the popular Instagram page @thewilliamsfam, which is handled by four brothers who often post videos of them dancing together. “Once again, these Indian songs are too fire,” read the caption of the post while tagging the Punjabi singer. While the original clip garnered over 3 lakh views, the one shared by Dosanjh instantly amassed over two lakh likes and 1.5 million views.

Since the release of the album, many fans of the singer have posted videos of doing the hook step on the song. People also praised the brothers for coming up with creative dance steps for the song.

“Punjabi songs suit you guys so much,” wrote a user while another commented, “WhatsApp, Instagram down. But my love for you guys is still strong as a stone.”