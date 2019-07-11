Toggle Menu
‘Politics kam, sports zyada’: TMC’s Prasun Banerjee appeals PM Modi to promote footballhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/politics-kam-sports-zyada-says-tmc-mp-prasun-banerjee-as-he-plays-football-in-parliament-5825370/

‘Politics kam, sports zyada’: TMC’s Prasun Banerjee appeals PM Modi to promote football

The 64-year-old politician, who is a retired international player, aims to improve the status of the game in India and plans to discuss the same with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TMC, Prasun Banerjee, Prasun Banerjee plays football, TMC MP, Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express news
Once shared online, the video triggered many reactions with some praising the politician for bringing focus to the game.

In a bid to promote football, TMC MP Prasun Banerjee surprised many as he started to dribble the ball in Parliament premises on Thursday. The 64-year-old politician, who is a retired international player, aims to improve the status of the game in India and plans to discuss the same with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru constable gets praise after photos show him covering open manhole

“We want India to play Football World Cup one day. We are making efforts. We will go to PM, along with footballers, and tell him ‘Politics kam, sports zyada, football zyada (less politics, more sports)’. That day will definitely come.” he told news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the video triggered many reactions with some praising the politician for bringing focus to the game. However, others questioned why Banerjee had to play the game in Parliament premises to raise the issue.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Woman tries to frighten cockroach by playing a mean beat with chopstick
2 Viral Video: Storm wreaks havoc in Italy, forces beachgoers to run for cover
3 Bengaluru constable gets praise after photos show him covering open manhole