‘Politics kam, sports zyada’: TMC’s Prasun Banerjee appeals PM Modi to promote football

In a bid to promote football, TMC MP Prasun Banerjee surprised many as he started to dribble the ball in Parliament premises on Thursday. The 64-year-old politician, who is a retired international player, aims to improve the status of the game in India and plans to discuss the same with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We want India to play Football World Cup one day. We are making efforts. We will go to PM, along with footballers, and tell him ‘Politics kam, sports zyada, football zyada (less politics, more sports)’. That day will definitely come.” he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises.Says “We want India to play Football World Cup one day. We’re making efforts. We’ll go to PM, along with footballers, & tell him ‘Politics kam, sports zyada, football zyada.’ That day will definitely come. pic.twitter.com/fEBVKncqhn — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Once shared online, the video triggered many reactions with some praising the politician for bringing focus to the game. However, others questioned why Banerjee had to play the game in Parliament premises to raise the issue.

For that we need not take football to show solidarity for football. No one stopping to play also. Just raise the issue. https://t.co/RI5dGkkjMT — Manas (마너스) R Biswal (@mrbiswal) July 11, 2019

Why outside ???

Play inside the Parliament only https://t.co/7gxu3CFr1i — Saifian ☔ (@SaifiansCaptain) July 11, 2019

Parliament is not the place for showing off his footballing skills. He’s got to work for the people who elected him. https://t.co/gdH58tU2Ij — Sarvadaman Ray (@sarvadaman1) July 11, 2019

For those unaware, he’s the MP from Howrah (my constituency), an Arjuna Awardee and former captain of the Indian Football Team. https://t.co/SpvRcxJRoq — हर्षित तिवारी Harshit Tiwari (@passcodexerox) July 11, 2019