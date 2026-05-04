From iPhones in 10 minutes to MRP rule: Polish expat reveals 3 Indian ‘luxuries’ rest of the world needs

A Polish woman who has spent the past 10 years in India recently shared a few everyday aspects of life here that she believes other countries could learn from. In an Instagram video marking a decade since her first visit, Dominika Patalas-Kalra reflected on the small but impactful conveniences that have stood out to her over the years.

The video, captioned, “Exactly 10 years ago I landed in India for the 1st time and these are the thoughts I wanna share…”, features her talking about how certain systems in India make day-to-day living simpler.

Speaking in the clip, she said, “What other countries should take example from India? And I’m saying it as a foreigner staying since 10 years in India. First thing: services. We can get, just in 10 minutes, everything at your doorstep. Groceries, electronics, accessories, even iPhone—everything. You don’t have to even go outside the home, and it’s so easy to live here.”