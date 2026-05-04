From iPhones in 10 minutes to MRP rule: Polish expat reveals 3 Indian ‘luxuries’ rest of the world needs

A Polish woman who has spent the past 10 years in India recently shared a few everyday aspects of life here that she believes other countries could learn from. In an Instagram video marking a decade since her first visit, Dominika Patalas-Kalra reflected on the small but impactful conveniences that have stood out to her over the years.
The video, captioned, “Exactly 10 years ago I landed in India for the 1st time and these are the thoughts I wanna share…”, features her talking about how certain systems in India make day-to-day living simpler.
Speaking in the clip, she said, “What other countries should take example from India? And I’m saying it as a foreigner staying since 10 years in India. First thing: services. We can get, just in 10 minutes, everything at your doorstep. Groceries, electronics, accessories, even iPhone—everything. You don’t have to even go outside the home, and it’s so easy to live here.”
Her comment points to the widespread use of rapid delivery services in Indian cities, where everything from essentials to gadgets can be ordered online and delivered within minutes.
She then highlighted something that she found “so convenient”. “Second thing is bathroom which is attached to the bedroom. Almost in every house in India, there is a bathroom which is attached to a bedroom, and it’s so convenient. It should be, I think, in every country,” she said.
Another aspect she appreciated was India’s pricing system. “And third thing, it’s MRP price on every product here in India. There is an MRP price, so it’s maximum price that they can sell the product to the customer. It should be everything in every country. So good!” she added.
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Her observations sparked a mix of reactions online. While many agreed with her points, others added context from their own experiences. One user noted, “MRP is really helpful and definitely deserves appreciation.”
Another user commented, “It’s really a matter of context. Living in Warsaw as an Indian, I find it refreshing to just walk out and grab what I need from a shop. However, back in India, the heat and the traffic make home delivery the more ‘refreshing’ choice. It’s not that people don’t know how to walk to a store; it’s just that the local setup in India is built around the convenience of delivery.”
A third person wrote, “Glad something is praised of india by foreigners from developed countries.” A fourth commenter wrote, “Medical services in India are prompt & easily accessible… compared to countries abroad & its cheaper.”
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and reflects personal opinions and experiences regarding lifestyle and services. While it highlights various conveniences, readers should consider individual needs and local regulations when engaging with delivery services or making financial decisions.