Follow Us:
Sunday, April 26, 2020
COVID19

Netizens salute two cops after picture of them resting on pavement goes viral

The now-viral picture shows the two cops sleeping with their lathis and helmets beside them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2020 11:40:13 am
Police officer, Police officer coronavirus, Police officer sleeping, Corona warriors, Coronavirus Indian, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID_19, Trending news, Indian Express news Arunachal Pradesh ‘s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Madhur Verma shared the picture and described the two police officers as “Corona warriors”.

A picture of two visibly exhausted police officers sleeping on the pavement is making rounds on the internet. It was shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma on Twitter.

Describing the cops as ‘corona warriors’ she wrote,” Isn’t a comfortable bed and an eight-hour sleep such a luxury? Yes, it is… if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors”

Take a look here:

The picture has garnered over five lakh likes with more than one lakh people commenting on it.

While many sympathised with the cops, others worried about their safety due to coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

From maintaining lockdown nationwide to enforcing social distancing, police officers across the country have been working in solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement