Netizens salute two cops after picture of them resting on pavement goes viral

Arunachal Pradesh ‘s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Madhur Verma shared the picture and described the two police officers as “Corona warriors”. Arunachal Pradesh ‘s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Madhur Verma shared the picture and described the two police officers as “Corona warriors”.

A picture of two visibly exhausted police officers sleeping on the pavement is making rounds on the internet. It was shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma on Twitter.

Describing the cops as ‘corona warriors’ she wrote,” Isn’t a comfortable bed and an eight-hour sleep such a luxury? Yes, it is… if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors”

Take a look here:

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is… if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

The picture has garnered over five lakh likes with more than one lakh people commenting on it.

While many sympathised with the cops, others worried about their safety due to coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I wish they had sleeping bags/tents for such stopovers. — Sandeep Kr Tiwary (@sandeeptiwary3) April 24, 2020

Very unfortunate and pathetic condition. — Upadhyay Ganesh (@UpadhyayGanesh3) April 25, 2020

Such a shame that my brothers have to do duty in such conditions. — Vikram Singh (@Vikram_TISS) April 24, 2020

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

Thanks to your entire fraternity sir 🙏🏻😊 — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) April 24, 2020

Proud of Covid Warriors God Bless 💫 — Ajay Sharma (@2512Ajay) April 24, 2020

Respect 💙 — esther (@EstherVPJC) April 24, 2020

We salute to all police force🙏🌹🙏 — vijay sinha (@vijayv2) April 24, 2020

a big salute to true warrior let’s always respect nd support them🙏🙏 — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

I wish we could do more for our police😞 — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) April 24, 2020

From maintaining lockdown nationwide to enforcing social distancing, police officers across the country have been working in solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd