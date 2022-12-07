‘Turned me emotional’: Police officer buys all merchandise off elderly woman selling guavas in scorching heat

Little acts of kindness can impact people’s lives and spread cheer. Netizens always praise such benevolent acts and now a video showing a police officer helping an elderly woman guava seller has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the elderly woman sitting in sorching heat to sell guavas. She sells guava for Rs 20 per kg and two kg guava was yet to be sold. He asks her if she will go home if he buys the entire merchandise and she agrees. She also says her name is Phulrani and the police officer offers her Rs 100. As the woman moves to pack the guavas and give him the balance, the police officer declines. He asks her to go home and take rest. Deeply moved and delighted by the cop’s act, the woman extends blessings to him.

The 1:23-minute video, shared by Twitter user Bundeli Bauchhar on Monday, has garnered more than 1.1 million views on Twitter. The clip was captioned in roughly translated Hindi, “elderly mother was selling guava, then police officer reached..and then…video has created a buzz on social media.”

While several users appreciated the police officer’s gesture, some others were of the opinion that he should have bought the guavas with respect instead of offering money. A user commented, “There are always 2 sides of a coin. Loved it.” Another user wrote, “Dont give free money.. we should buy as well. Gives them respect & not just charity. He could have taken maybe a kg ..she wud have felt happy that u purchased and not just show “daya” on her.” A third user commented, “Turned me emotional,my salute to the unnamed samaritan.”