Sunday, April 19, 2020
Police officer feeds banana to amputated monkey, wins hearts online

The now-viral video shows a masked police officer patiently feeding the monkey while talking on the phone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2020 1:49:24 pm
Police officer, monkey eating banana, Police officer feeds monkey, Cop feeds amputee monkey, Stay animals during lockdown, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The undated video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over one lakh likes with more than two thousand people commenting on it. (Twitter/Khushboo Soni)

A police officer is being praised online after a video of him feeding an amputated monkey went viral.

The video came to light when Twitter user Khushboo Soni shared the clip with the caption” Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey.”

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, the police officer, donning a mask, can be seen feeding the monkey while he talks on the phone.

The video has garnered around over one lakh likes with more than two thousand people commenting on it.

Though undated, many who came across the video lauded the officer for his kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

The video comes at a time when authorities and animal activists continue to highlight the impact of lockdown on stray animals who are left to starve while humans stay inside.

