Police officer feeds banana to amputated monkey, wins hearts online

The undated video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over one lakh likes with more than two thousand people commenting on it. (Twitter/Khushboo Soni) The undated video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over one lakh likes with more than two thousand people commenting on it. (Twitter/Khushboo Soni)

A police officer is being praised online after a video of him feeding an amputated monkey went viral.

The video came to light when Twitter user Khushboo Soni shared the clip with the caption” Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey.”

Watch the video here:

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

In the now-viral video, the police officer, donning a mask, can be seen feeding the monkey while he talks on the phone.

The video has garnered around over one lakh likes with more than two thousand people commenting on it.

Though undated, many who came across the video lauded the officer for his kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

So cute… — Digial Nomad (@0101nomad) April 17, 2020

Times when @Twitter makes me smile. — Pallavi Pareek (@PallaviPareek) April 17, 2020

Even the monkey knows not to attack or spit on the person who is helping. — Left & right brain thinker (@Rockkk_Onnn) April 17, 2020

This proves monkey is more knowledge than those people who spit on cops and doctors who try to help them. — avi_techie (@avinash24) April 18, 2020

Even the animals know not to hurt who are helping them. Stop attacking Doctors and Police officials — shashank dubey (@shashank__dubey) April 18, 2020

Even the animals know not to hurt who are helping them. Stop attacking Doctors and Police officials — shashank dubey (@shashank__dubey) April 18, 2020

The video comes at a time when authorities and animal activists continue to highlight the impact of lockdown on stray animals who are left to starve while humans stay inside.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd