From quirky videos to dancing, police departments go on coronavirus awareness drive

As coronavirus cases in India near 650, various police departments across the country are coming up with innovative and creative ways to spread awareness about the contagious disease.

From sharing informative and quirky videos on ways to wash hands to dancing to beats while wearing gloves and surgical masks, police departments are using TikTok to engage with youngsters and curb the spread of misinformation and rumours.

As the country enters the second day of the three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police authorities are relying on social media platforms to keep the citizens updated on guidelines and precautionary measures. Kerala and Bangalore Police have come up with engaging content to keep their followers informed. Here, take a look:

