Unable to get leaves, this Rajasthan police constable’s haldi was held at a police station

A video of the haldi ceremony from the Rajasthan police station is going viral. (Source: ANI)

While many have had the opportunity to work from home or take a break during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not the case for frontline workers. Now, as a female constable’s leaves for her wedding was not approved, her work family stepped up and held her ‘haldi’ ceremony at the police station itself. Videos and photos of the ceremony from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district are now going viral.

Amid rising COVID cases and restrictions across the state, Asha Roth posted at Kotwali police station was not granted long leaves from her duty. In a video going viral, some female cops from the Kotwali police station were seen applying turmeric to their associate female constable, inside the station premises. Traditional songs associated with the ceremony were also sung during the ceremony.

Dressed in a salwar suit, the bride-to-be was seen sitting on a chair, while her colleagues celebrated the important wedding ritual.

Rajasthan: ‘Haldi’ ceremony of a woman police constable who is posted at Dungarpur police station was held at station premises, as couldn’t avail leave amid surge in COVID19 cases. (23/4) pic.twitter.com/S1KoKc99yB — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

According to Patrika, the constable’s wedding was actually scheduled to be held last year, however, pandemic spoiled her plans. Even though the wedding was postponed by a year, the second wave has marred celebrations yet again. The constable is scheduled to get married later this month.

<

For the celebrations, her colleagues ensured every ritual was followed to make her day special. As per local tradition in the tribal area of ​​Dungarpur, the haldi ceremony is done by sitting on the bed, commonly known as Mudiya or Murju, the ritual happened on a chair. “After applying turmeric, the bride and groom are sprung on their cot by singing Mangal songs in their homes. The cot could not be arranged here and used the chair instead,” a Jagran report explained about the events seen in viral video.

Station in-charge Dilip Daan told local media that as the auspicious ‘Muhurat’ could not be rescheduled, they decided to host the ceremony there. Luckily, her leaves for the wedding was approved later.