‘Poetic pilot’ flies plane with his mother and son for the first time, announcement delights passengers

Spicejet pilot Mohit Teotia, who is known for his poetic address to passengers, has once again left netizens amazed with an in-flight announcement. This time, however, Teotia had something personal to share–his first flight journey with his mother and son.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Teotia could be seen gleefully making the announcement. “The sky above the land is more beautiful. And also, take care of your wife in case of an emergency situation, because if your attention falters, then she can use cross and bow (Zameen se upar ghoobsurat hoga asaman. And also, kisi bhi aapathkalin sthithi mein rakhe apne miji biwi ka dyan, kyun ki agar nazar bakthi tho chala sakthi he theer kaman). Enjoy the flight,” he says, leaving the passengers onboard the flight chuckled.

He adds, “This flight is very special for me too because two people are travelling with me. While one of them used to change my diapers–my mother–the other is the one whose diapers I change nowadays–my one-year-old son. This is their first flight with me. Thank you so much. Welcome onboard. Let’s have a wonderful flight all of you.”

The text inserted in the video says “3 Generations on the same flight!”

Mohit Teotia’s Instagram username refers to him as “poetic pilot”. Netizens loved the pilot’s announcement and many expressed their desire to fly with him.

A user commented, “I’m speechless for your speech. How lucky are all the people because they are travelling with you… God bless this lucky time for me too seriously. I want to meet u next time, I’m booking only Spicejet ho skta h lucky time mere sth bhi ho.” Another user wrote, “All the best to you poetic pilot…God bless you.. do continue to entertain all of us in flights and the world.”

A third user commented, “Keep flying.. Sky is the limit.”

Recently, Teotia had made a rhyming announcement in Hindi taking the internet by storm. Passengers started clapping and cheering after hearing his innovative announcement. In roughly translated Hindi, he said, “Greetings ladies and gentlemen. There is a message for all of you from the cockpit. For today’s flight, SpiceJet has sent two scholars.”