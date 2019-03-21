‘PM Narendra Modi’ trailer: Vivek Oberoi’s dialogues kick start meme-fest online

The trailer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role was finally released after much anticipation. The film, which shows different phases of PM Modi’s life is all set to hit the screen on April 5 ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Click here for all our election news)

Vivek Oberoi, with the help of some prosthetics, does manage to resemble the Prime Minister of India, and many fans remarked that his performance as the protagonist is quite convincing. In the trailer, he is seen delivering patriotic slogans, holding the Tricolour with pride and encouraging people to fight for their country.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, the film is directed by Omung Kumar B. The makers of PM Narendra Modi released the trailer on Thursday midnight and since then has created a big buzz online.

As the trailer dropped, it’s patriotic and catchy dialogues garnered a lot of attention and many scenes thus were turned into memes, just like any other trailers in the recent past. While for some, “Main sanyasi banna chhata hoon” became fodder for memes, for others it was Oberoi’s line “Hum Hindustani nahi ban paye”.

Sample these:

When you eat dosa with a fork #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/VC9tAJEaNi — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 21, 2019

#PMNarendraModiTrailer

Me after looking at my all daily life problems pic.twitter.com/gKgzQMJSzD — आदरSH😷😷 (@sarcastic_zoned) March 20, 2019

When some one says mujhe chaay nahi pasand Me :- #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/dNj0Zu3SNm — 💲@〽 (@Samcasm7) March 20, 2019

#PMNarendraModiTrailer When your friends convinced you for Total Dhamaal but now it’s your turn: pic.twitter.com/YVX3PPgbJ7 — Pulkit (@voxxpopli) March 20, 2019

When a kid wants my phone to play game

*Me* #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/GVrbdOzqFg — Subham (@subhsays) March 20, 2019

My notes after my boards exam#PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/FjuzVzxkVM — Isha ambani (@ishambani) March 20, 2019

The trailer shows glimpses of its remaining star cast too including talented actors like Boman Irani (Ratan Tata), Manoj Joshi (Amit Shah) and Zarina Wahab (Modi’s mother). The biopic also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.