Video: PM Narendra Modi feeds peacocks during his morning exercise routine

The peacocks are seen happily eating from PM Modi's hands and even following him during his morning walks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of feeding peacocks at his official residence on Sunday. Titled “precious moments”, the clip shows several occasions when the PM is seen interacting and spending time with the national bird.

In the 1.47-minute video, PM Modi can be seen feeding grains to the bird during his morning exercises while another clip shows him with a pair of peahen inside his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Along with the video, which has been posted on all his social media account, he also dedicated a poem to the bird.

The peacocks are seen eating from PM Modi’s hands and even following him during his morning walks. To accommodate the birds, PM Modi has also placed elevated structures.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen feeding a pair of peahen inside his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

PM Modi has written two books on the subject ‘Convenient Action: Gujarat’s Response to Challenges of Climate Change’ and ‘Convenient Action- Continuity for Change’, which highlight his vision for the environment.

However, this is not the first time PM Modi’s interest in animals has been witnessed. Earlier, the PM appeared on a special episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with host Bear Grylls where the two explored the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

