PM Narendra Modi poster: The first look of this Vivek Oberoi film has Tweeple in splits

The first look of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiled on Monday and it garnered a lot of attention online. The poster of the film starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role as PM Modi was launched at an event in Mumbai by Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. The announcement came after months of speculation that veteran actor Paresh Rawal might play the lead role. But it was not this which got everyone talking online. The poster showed Oberoi in golden kurta and hairstyle and glasses similar to that of the PM. But twitterati failed to find any resemblance with either Modi or Oberoi himself.
Soon, it was raining jokes and memes online, with people trolling the makers for bad make-up and botched up CGI. While some compared it to a case of bad photoshop, others started to weigh in on who would have looked better as the prime minister. Take a look at some of the funniest reactions here.
Vivek Oberoi’s career gets a new life, thanks to the #PMNarendraModi biopic. Now, Arbaaz Khan is waiting for someone to make Roger Federer’s biopic.
Wtf 😂😂🤣, he is looking neither Oberoi nor Modi#PMNarendraModi @firkiii pic.twitter.com/n94a4a4D7y
This man looks more like Modi, than Vivek Oberoi with that prosthetic nose and all the make up. pic.twitter.com/rGfCrwJf5w
Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, the film is directed by Omung Kumar and is scheduled to hit the screen before the 2019 general elections.