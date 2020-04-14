PM Modi dons ‘gamcha mask’ in Twitter profile picture, others follow suit

From BJP ministers and leaders to netizens, many have been changing their profile picture on social media donning a gamcha over their faces. From BJP ministers and leaders to netizens, many have been changing their profile picture on social media donning a gamcha over their faces.

Leading by example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen covering his face with a Manipuri gamcha (towel), also known as Meitei Lengyan, during his address to the nation on Tuesday, wherein he announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. Minutes after his address, PM Modi changed his display picture on his social media profiles — his mouth and nose covered with the ‘gamcha’ and hands folded in namaste pose.

“Wearing a face cover is an essential exercise during the lockdown for people when they step out of their homes,” PM Modi said before removing it and continuing with his nearly 25-minute speech. The Lengyan is a symbol of unity of all indigenous communities in Manipur and is highly regarded by its people. Mostly worn by men in the state, it is a cultural symbol too.

Last week, during an interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, PM Modi was seen wearing a homemade mask aimed at spreading awareness over COVID-19.

Soon, others too started following his footsteps. Several senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, also put pictures of wearing face covers on their Twitter profiles while others photoshopped their existing DPs with the same gamcha worn by PM Modi.

And while some used the hashtag #WearFaceCoverStaySafe, others breathed new life to #GamchaTwitter trend and now Indians on Twitter can’t stop flaunting homemade masks on the micro-blogging site.

Informing the people about the 19-day extension on the last day of the first phase of the lockdown, PM Modi said the decision was arrived after discussions with state chief ministers and experts. On social media, various terms related to the extension trended as people shared memes and jokes.

