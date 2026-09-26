PM Modi joins ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi, claps and plays tambourine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ programme in Delhi on Friday, joining a gathering that brought traditional devotional music into a contemporary concert setting.
The event was held at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the key leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political organisation that preceded the BJP.
PM Modi sat among the audience and was seen clapping along with the performers. At one point, he also played a tambourine-like instrument while a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram was being performed. He later interacted with people attending the event.
“Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!” PM Modi said in a post on X.
Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi.
Spectacular! pic.twitter.com/BujBa4lzk7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2026
The programme featured live performances of bhajans devoted to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and other Hindu deities. Unlike traditional devotional gatherings, the event used concert-style lighting, amplified sound and contemporary musical arrangements.
The format, commonly referred to as ‘Bhajan Clubbing’, combines bhajans, kirtans and devotional chants with the energy and production of a live music show. While the setting can resemble a club or concert, the focus remains on spiritual music and singing.
The concept has increasingly found an audience among young people, particularly Gen Z, with similar gatherings being organised in cities across India and, in some cases, overseas. Social media has also helped bring attention to these events, with organisers using elaborate stages, lighting and modern musical arrangements to create a more immersive experience.
At such gatherings, attendees often sing along, clap and dance to traditional devotional lyrics performed with contemporary acoustic or electronic music. The events retain the religious character of bhajans while presenting them in a format that is more familiar to younger audiences.
PM Modi has previously spoken positively about the growing trend of ‘Bhajan Clubbing’. In January this year, he praised young people for embracing the format, describing it as a powerful blend of devotion, culture, spirituality and modernity that has struck a chord with Gen Z.
Earlier on Friday, Modi paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary and highlighted his philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, which focuses on the upliftment of the most disadvantaged sections of society. The Prime Minister said Upadhyaya’s ideas continue to serve as an inspiration for public welfare and nation-building, as per IANS.