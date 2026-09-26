PM Modi joins ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi, claps and plays tambourine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ programme in Delhi on Friday, joining a gathering that brought traditional devotional music into a contemporary concert setting.

The event was held at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the key leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political organisation that preceded the BJP.

PM Modi sat among the audience and was seen clapping along with the performers. At one point, he also played a tambourine-like instrument while a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram was being performed. He later interacted with people attending the event.