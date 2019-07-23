PM Narendra Modi’s photo with a ‘very special friend’ is breaking the Internet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram post Tuesday with his ‘very special friend’ has stoked the collective curiosity of netizens. Unusual as it is, the two posts on the photo-sharing app has taken social media by storm even as people wondered who the little one is.

Advertising

“A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” he wrote in the caption sharing two images. In one, the Prime Minister is seen playing with the toddler in his arms. The other shows the baby and the politician grinning ear-to-ear with the little one sitting on his lap with few chocolates in front.

This is not the first time PM Modi has been photographed with children but the fact that he called the infant a “special friend” generated much curiosity.

With more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram, at the time of writing, the photo went viral on different social media platforms and people couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Such cute baby 😍😍 https://t.co/Y0sD227rPV — Busy girl 😍🙌😻😄😄😄 (@busyy_girl) July 23, 2019

Oho my god lovely baby my god https://t.co/cY6qi20Ncd — Rennuka Gupta (@Rennuka5) July 23, 2019

This is super Adorable! 😍 https://t.co/AbVTRFkang — Natasha Koul (@NatashaKoul001) July 23, 2019

Who is this — Bittu Sharma🌍 (@DK98789875) July 23, 2019

kiska bacha hai ye..? — Rajat (@ashish826rajat) July 23, 2019

Wow 👌 Who is that lucky baby ? — esskayem (@esskayem08) July 23, 2019

As the pictures went viral and left netizens in a frenzy, the child was later identified ending all speculations. The child seen playing with PM Modi in his Instagram post is the grand-daughter of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, a member of the Rajya Sabha.