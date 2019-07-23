Toggle Menu
PM Narendra Modi’s photo with a ‘very special friend’ is breaking the Internethttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/pm-modis-photo-with-a-very-special-friend-is-breaking-the-internet-5845707/

PM Narendra Modi’s photo with a ‘very special friend’ is breaking the Internet

This is not the first time PM Modi has been photographed with children but the fact that he called the infant a "special friend" made most wonder who the infant really is.

narendra modi, pm modi, narendra modi instagram, modi with kids, modi with child viral photo, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Satyanarayan Jatiya grandkid modi, viral news, indian express
With more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram, the photo went viral even on different social media platforms and people couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram post Tuesday with his ‘very special friend’ has stoked the collective curiosity of netizens. Unusual as it is, the two posts on the photo-sharing app has taken social media by storm even as people wondered who the little one is.

“A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” he wrote in the caption sharing two images. In one, the Prime Minister is seen playing with the toddler in his arms. The other shows the baby and the politician grinning ear-to-ear with the little one sitting on his lap with few chocolates in front.

This is not the first time PM Modi has been photographed with children but the fact that he called the infant a “special friend” generated much curiosity.

With more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram, at the time of writing, the photo went viral on different social media platforms and people couldn’t stop gushing about it.

As the pictures went viral and left netizens in a frenzy, the child was later identified ending all speculations. The child seen playing with PM Modi in his Instagram post is the grand-daughter of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits
2 Canadian Police apologise after switching on cat filter during live press briefing
3 Netizens pay tribute to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak