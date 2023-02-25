Netizens in awe as PM Modi’s doppelganger sells panipuri in Gujarat

Netizens often go wow over celebrity lookalikes and from Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the list is huge. Now, a chaat seller from Gujarat’s Anand who bears striking resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest entrant to the list.

The grey-haired man clad in an attire similar to that of PM Modi, and sporting a similar beard cut, and rimless glasses is seen selling the popular North Indian street food ‘pani puri’. In a video shared by food blogger eatinvadodara on Instagram, the man shows the victory sign and speaks in a tone similar to the Prime Minister.

The man identified as Anil Bhai Khattar says he gets overwhelmed as people call him PM Modi. It amuses him that PM Modi was a ‘chaiwala’ while he is a ‘panipuriwala’. He also adds that customers tell him if he was a tea seller, he would have been an accomplished man like PM Modi.

He has been in the business since the age of 15. He sells chaat items such as pani puri, dahi puri, sev puri, basket chaat in Mota Bazaar, Vallabh Vidyanagar in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat.

“Modiji’s Look-a-like selling Pani Puri, is it? Tulsi Pani Puri Shop no 7, bhudevi complex, near brown burger, Mota Bazaar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand, Gujarat 388120,” read the caption of the clip.

Netizens were amazed to watch PM Modi’s doppelganger. A user commented, “His last pronunciation is 80% matching with Narendra Modi.” Another user wrote, “Modiji after 2024.” A third user wrote, “Voice 70 % matching.” In another video shared by food blogger Foodie Duniya he is seen managing the store with PM Modi’s speech playing in the background.