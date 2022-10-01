PM Modi’s convoy stops to give way for ambulance in Gujarat. Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy stopped to give way to an ambulance during his two-day visit to Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad and a video showing his convoy halting for the ambulance was shared by the official Twitter handle of BJP Gujarat.

The clip, also shared by news agency ANI, shows two SUVs halted on the roadside. After the ambulance passes by, other police vehicles in front of the convoy are seen slowly moving.

“A true minister…Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji stopped his convoy for the ambulance,” BJP Gujarat’s tweet reads, roughly translated.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

A PTI report said that the incident happened on Friday afternoon when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. It was after he finished his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad.

During his two-day visit from last Thursday, Modi inaugurated various projects and laid foundation stones. On Friday, Modi flagged off the newly upgraded Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train that will connect Gandhinagar and Mumbai. He also inaugurated phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

With PTI inputs