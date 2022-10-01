scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

PM Modi’s convoy stops to give way for ambulance in Gujarat. Watch video

The incident reportedly took place on Friday when PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, Modi's convoy stops for ambulance, Modi's convoy makes way for ambulance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, modi, indian expressThe clip, also shared by news agency ANI, shows two SUVs halted on the roadside. After the ambulance passes by, other police vehicles in front of the convoy are seen slowly moving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy stopped to give way to an ambulance during his two-day visit to Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad and a video showing his convoy halting for the ambulance was shared by the official Twitter handle of BJP Gujarat.

ALSO READ |Bengaluru traffic cop stops President’s convoy to let ambulance pass; wins hearts and reward too

“A true minister…Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji stopped his convoy for the ambulance,” BJP Gujarat’s tweet reads, roughly translated.

Watch the video here:

A PTI report said that the incident happened on Friday afternoon when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. It was after he finished his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad.

During his two-day visit from last Thursday, Modi inaugurated various projects and laid foundation stones. On Friday, Modi flagged off the newly upgraded Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train that will connect Gandhinagar and Mumbai. He also inaugurated phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 03:04:53 pm
