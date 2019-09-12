Toggle Menu
PM Modi thanks cast and crew of Coolie No1 for going plastic-free

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic."

The Bollywood film set went plastic-free after on Independence Day PM Modi urged all to say no to single-use plastic.

After the team behind the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Coolie No. 1’ banned single-use plastic bottles on its sets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked them for “contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic.”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is playing a lead role in the film, recently  tweeted images from the set of the cast and crew holding reusable bottles in hand. “Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles,” the star had written on Twitter.

The PM also thanked Fever FM for their “innovative campaign to ensure reduced usage of single-use plastic”.

On Wednesday, the prime minister got together with workers to segregate waste supporting his pledge to reduce single-use plastic.

The central government’s move to ban single-use plastic is part of an ambitious drive against Single-Use Plastic (SUP) under the theme “Shramdaan”, for which a detailed plan has been worked out for ministries and departments.

Among the proposals are: a total ban on SUPs; all 4,378 urban local bodies to collect and segregate recyclable and non-recyclable plastic waste; plastic waste along National Highways to utilised for road construction; cement manufactures to use plastic as fuel; Textile Ministry to ramp up production of jute bags; all gram sabhas to be plastic waste-free by 2022.

