Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19

After PM Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation, netizens react with memes

Many used a line from the speech - "Lapadwahi baadti hi chaali jaa rahi hain (negligence is continue to rise)" - in memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2020 8:50:18 pm
Desi Twitter users gave meme treatment to few of his remarks from the speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Tuesday to announce government’s decision to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, to ensure 80 crore economically backward people receive dry rations. He also commented on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and the importance of people keeping their guard up. However, following the speech, many people reacted with memes on social media.

The prime minister said that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, India is still in a better position than other nations due to timely decisions taken by the government. However, he also said since the economy has been steadily unlocked people have been more negligent about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Following the speech, #NarendraModi dominated trends on Twitter along with Unlock 2.0. While some shared memes as reactions to the speech, others turned parts of his speech into memes. Here are some of the reactions:

The speech comes as the government prepares for the second phase of unlocking the economy which begins from July 1. The latest phase comes with relaxations in night curfew, and provisions for more domestic flights and trains.

