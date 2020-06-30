After PM Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation, netizens react with memes

Desi Twitter users gave meme treatment to few of his remarks from the speech. Desi Twitter users gave meme treatment to few of his remarks from the speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Tuesday to announce government’s decision to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, to ensure 80 crore economically backward people receive dry rations. He also commented on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and the importance of people keeping their guard up. However, following the speech, many people reacted with memes on social media.

The prime minister said that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, India is still in a better position than other nations due to timely decisions taken by the government. However, he also said since the economy has been steadily unlocked people have been more negligent about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Following the speech, #NarendraModi dominated trends on Twitter along with Unlock 2.0. While some shared memes as reactions to the speech, others turned parts of his speech into memes. Here are some of the reactions:

Modi ji addressing nation for being irresponsible Le people : We are not laparwah. Modi ji : #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/VbxdNORllg — I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) June 30, 2020

Indians to Tanishk Bagchi and T-Series pic.twitter.com/nUprGyMu1A — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 30, 2020

When Mihir came back to life in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi pic.twitter.com/Tr6HBbnDvp — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 30, 2020

*When you forget to pay electricity bill on time* Dad :#PMModi pic.twitter.com/05a8f3T1Hv — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 30, 2020

When I used 90% data of my daily quota . Le operator notification : pic.twitter.com/jbmcFtzk5D — Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) June 30, 2020

#NarendraModi Indian parents When Children start to demand things 😂 : pic.twitter.com/WUFbqPI5TQ — Mithileshhhhh 🔥 (@mithileshwrites) June 30, 2020

When ur wake up time changes from 10 am to 1 pm during lockdown

Dad:#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/yXaONdy3e2 — A SOLE SOUL (@khttr_nak) June 30, 2020

When Dhoni won all 3 ICC Trophies pic.twitter.com/9JbbAQBuAj — CA Anshu # (@Tharakipan) June 30, 2020

When You forget to get dairy milk on Date Girlfriend- pic.twitter.com/MDNzkrJdIn — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎 (@explorerhoon) June 30, 2020

Me takes turn without giving the indicator Dad sitting near me : pic.twitter.com/DIFLCzPH7D — MRIGANKISM 🔥 (@mrigank_gupta_) June 30, 2020

My mom after I lost her precious Tupperware dubba :#NarendraModi #narendramodispeech pic.twitter.com/iGFDq54AFz — Mahima Jain (@Mahiimajain) June 30, 2020

The speech comes as the government prepares for the second phase of unlocking the economy which begins from July 1. The latest phase comes with relaxations in night curfew, and provisions for more domestic flights and trains.

