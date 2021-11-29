PM Modi shares special tune made for him by people from ‘whistling village of India’

Appreciating the Centre’s efforts to promote Kongthong village as a prime destination for tourism, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma shared a video featuring special tune sung by a woman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the video and expressed gratitude to the villagers on November 28. “Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful,” read Modi’s tweet.

“Hon’ble PM ⁦⁦⁦@narendramodi Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination,” tweeted Sangma.

Watch the video here:

Like the climate, u people the tune also cute & wonderful, peaceful while listening this 💕 — Kbk (@Kbkchinna) November 28, 2021

Kongthong village was recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for United Nations World Tourism Organization’s ‘Best Tourism Villages’ contest. The verdure of Kongthong, nestled in the slopes of the Khal-ar-shnog area in East Khasi Hills, is depicted beautifully in the video.

In the rare song culture, a person’s name is identified using a tune, distinct, unusual, unwritten, unspoken but sung. Kongthong is celebrated as a ‘Whistling Village’, as per the video.

Earlier this month on November 16, a photo of the crystal clear river Umngot in Meghalaya’s Shillong had left netizens spellbound. The ‘boat on air’ photo was shared by Ministry of Jal Shakti and river Umngot was hailed as the ‘cleanest in the world’.