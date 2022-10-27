‘Making this scenic journey even more memorable!’: PM Modi retweets Neral-Matheran toy train visual

The Central Railway resumed the services of the Neral-Matheran toy train last week and a mesmerising visual of the train traversing through winding tracks in Maharashtra has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, shared by the Ministry of Railways, shows the train covered with vibrant paintings and youngsters enjoying a short trip on it. A few of them are seen waving at the camera.

A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section. pic.twitter.com/irpeQR1Zuw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022

“A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section,” read the tweet. The clip offering a visual treat grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who retweeted it and wrote, “Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism…”

Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism… https://t.co/pHye7irkWr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022

Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw also shared a breathtaking photograph of the train. “Heritage Neral-Matheran toy train whistles again! Vistadome coach Gabion protection Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again! 🚂 👉Vistadome coach

👉Gabion protection

👉Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track pic.twitter.com/e6sEmEamLE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022

In a press release, the railway said the service on the Neral-Matheran narrow-gauge line resumed on October 22 and that the train would run with one Vistadome coach, two second-class coaches and luggage vans. The beginning of the heritage train route dates back to 1840. It was then Thane district collector Hugh Mallet who discovered it.

Matheran, meaning “jungle on top”, is a towering hill covered with trees at an altitude of 800 m. The starting station is Neral and the two-feet line of 84km has three stations–Jumapatti, Waterpipe and Aman Lodge–before ending at Matheran. The two-hour journey is adventurous.