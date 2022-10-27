scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

‘Making this scenic journey even more memorable!’: PM Modi retweets Neral-Matheran toy train visual

The clip, shared by the Ministry of Railways, shows the train covered with vibrant paintings and youngsters enjoying a short trip on it. A few of them are seen waving at the camera.

Neral-Matheran toy train, PM Modi, narendra modi, ashwini vaishnav, railway, toy train video, maharashtra, indian expressThe clip offering a visual treat grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who retweeted it

The Central Railway resumed the services of the Neral-Matheran toy train last week and a mesmerising visual of the train traversing through winding tracks in Maharashtra has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, shared by the Ministry of Railways, shows the train covered with vibrant paintings and youngsters enjoying a short trip on it. A few of them are seen waving at the camera.

ALSO READ |Sound, rhythm of Vande Bharat train evokes nostalgia, says bureaucrat; quality, safety matter more, netizen replies

“A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section,” read the tweet. The clip offering a visual treat grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who retweeted it and wrote, “Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism…”

Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw also shared a breathtaking photograph of the train. “Heritage Neral-Matheran toy train whistles again! Vistadome coach Gabion protection Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

In a press release, the railway said the service on the Neral-Matheran narrow-gauge line resumed on October 22 and that the train would run with one Vistadome coach, two second-class coaches and luggage vans. The beginning of the heritage train route dates back to 1840. It was then Thane district collector Hugh Mallet who discovered it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the right in ItalyPremium
The rise of the right in Italy
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
No full-time US envoy in India in 21 months, how does this impact Delhi-W...Premium
No full-time US envoy in India in 21 months, how does this impact Delhi-W...

Matheran, meaning “jungle on top”, is a towering hill covered with trees at an altitude of 800 m. The starting station is Neral and the two-feet line of 84km has three stations–Jumapatti, Waterpipe and Aman Lodge–before ending at Matheran. The two-hour journey is adventurous.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:13:19 pm
Next Story

BJP trying to politicise Coimbatore car explosion: DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement