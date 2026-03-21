‘Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki’: Influencer’s plea for his ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ gets a surprise reply from PM Modi

In the video, Dua jokingly explained that his father is such a devoted admirer of the Prime Minister that nothing can distract him.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 21, 2026 11:06 AM IST
PM Modi Yuvraj Dua InstagramIn his Instagram story, PM Modi warned that excessive sugar can lead to several health problems, including obesity, and encouraged people to practise yoga
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A humorous yet heartfelt appeal by Delhi-based content creator Yuvraj Dua to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to help convince his father to cut down on sugar, has snowballed into a viral moment on Instagram.

Dua, who has over a million followers, recently shared a reel titled ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ with the caption “Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki (Please help reduce my father’s sugar intake)”. In the video, he jokingly explained that his father is such a devoted admirer of the Prime Minister that nothing can distract him. “If my father is watching TV, and if a dragon also flies from above, his focus will not break because Modi Paglu,” he said.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Dua (@yuvraj.dua)

 

Taking his playful request a step further, the influencer urged the PM to talk about reducing sugar consumption in his radio programme Mann ki Baat. “Our words are not making him stop eating jalebi,” Dua remarked, suggesting that the Prime Minister’s advice would feel like an “instruction” to his father. He also joked that the PM’s influence over India’s uncles is almost “hypnotic.”

To everyone’s surprise, Modi responded. Sharing the reel on his Instagram story, he wrote: “On Yuvraj’s request, I urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake… be healthy, be happy.” In another post, he warned that excessive sugar can lead to several health problems, including obesity, and encouraged people to practise yoga.

PM Modi Instagram PM Modi’s story, replying to Yuvraj Dua’s plea

Reacting to the unexpected attention, Dua said, “Surreal sa hogaya yeh toh (This has become surreal). Kahan pohonch gayi video would never have thought (I never imagined the video would reach such heights).” He later sent a direct message to his father as well: “Now even Modi ji has said. Please accept it, papa.”

PM Modi Yuvraj Dua Instagram Yuvraj Dua’s Instagram story, reacting to PM Modi’s story

 

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