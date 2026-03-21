‘Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki’: Influencer’s plea for his ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ gets a surprise reply from PM Modi

In his Instagram story, PM Modi warned that excessive sugar can lead to several health problems, including obesity, and encouraged people to practise yoga

A humorous yet heartfelt appeal by Delhi-based content creator Yuvraj Dua to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to help convince his father to cut down on sugar, has snowballed into a viral moment on Instagram.

Dua, who has over a million followers, recently shared a reel titled ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ with the caption “Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki (Please help reduce my father’s sugar intake)”. In the video, he jokingly explained that his father is such a devoted admirer of the Prime Minister that nothing can distract him. “If my father is watching TV, and if a dragon also flies from above, his focus will not break because Modi Paglu,” he said.