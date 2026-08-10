PM Modi left in splits as Narender Berwal recalls Pakistani boxer’s complaint

Modi could be seen laughing as Berwal recounted the exchange (Photo: @ANI/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi burst into laughter after Indian boxer Narender Berwal recalled a hilarious exchange with a Pakistani opponent during an interaction with India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners Sunday.

Modi hosted the Indian contingent at his residence, where Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s 90kg boxing category, shared an anecdote from the 2015 World Military Games.

What did Pakistani opponent say to boxer Narendra Berwal?

Recalling his bout against a Pakistani boxer, Berwal said his opponent was amused by the repeated appearance of the name ‘Narender’.

“The Pakistani boxer said to me, ‘Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai (Your name is Narender, your coach’s name is Narender, and your Prime Minister’s name is Narendra. I have started hating the name Narendra),” Berwal recalled.